App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 15, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voltas gains 4% after Jefferies maintains buy rating; target at Rs 660

It expects 25% YoY profit growth for Voltas in Q3FY18. Any near-term stock price weakness should be a buying opportunity, the report added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Voltas gained over 4 percent intraday on Friday as Jefferies maintained a buy rating with a target of Rs 660.

The brokerage house said the third quarter of FY18 is likely to see 10-15 percent growth.

Dealers indicated trends should normalize post January 2018. Further, products with new energy rating changes could normalize the trend, it said.

It expects 25% YoY profit growth for Voltas in Q3FY18. Any near-term stock price weakness should be a buying opportunity, the report added.

At 15:24 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 630.25, up Rs 13.45, or 2.18 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 642.60 and an intraday low of Rs 621.40.

The stock had fallen earlier this month on the back of a downbeat outlook by a brokerage.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.