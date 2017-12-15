Voltas gains 4% after Jefferies maintains buy rating; target at Rs 660

Voltas gained over 4 percent intraday on Friday as Jefferies maintained a buy rating with a target of Rs 660.

The brokerage house said the third quarter of FY18 is likely to see 10-15 percent growth.

Dealers indicated trends should normalize post January 2018. Further, products with new energy rating changes could normalize the trend, it said.

It expects 25% YoY profit growth for Voltas in Q3FY18. Any near-term stock price weakness should be a buying opportunity, the report added.

At 15:24 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 630.25, up Rs 13.45, or 2.18 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 642.60 and an intraday low of Rs 621.40.

The stock had fallen earlier this month on the back of a downbeat outlook by a brokerage.