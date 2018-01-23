Venerable Advertising sells 1.34 lakh shares of Lux Industries

On January 22, 2018 Kotak Mahindra Asset Management CO (PMS) bought 1,68,898 shares of Lux Industries at Rs 1,525.20 on the NSE.

However, Venerable Advertising sold 1,34,043 shares at Rs 1,521.84.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.01 percent or Rs 15.45 at Rs 1,540.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,569.40 and 52-week low Rs 650 on 09 January, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.83 percent below its 52-week high and 137.04 percent above its 52-week low.