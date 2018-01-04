Veer Energy zooms 10% on order win for 2000 KW solar rooftop in Gujarat

Shares of Veer Energy and Infrastructure advanced 10 percent intraday Thursday as the company has bagged order for 2000 KW solar rooftop in Sanand, Gujarat.

The company has been aggressively marketing B 2 C model of solar rooftop installations via net metering concept and has recently received order of 2000 KW.

This new order would be of solar rooftop (via net metering technology) has been received from a renowned infrastructure developer at Ahmedabad.

This rooftop installation would be commissioned at their project having 400 bungalows and each bungalow would have 5 KW of solar installation.

This project of 400 bungalows is situated at District Sanand, Gujarat.

This developer group has many such infrastructure projects comprising of 600 offices, 130 Bungalows and 18 residential buildings.

At 13:13 hrs Veer Energy and Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 40.20, up Rs 2.70, or 7.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil