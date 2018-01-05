Varun Beverages rallies 9% on partnership with PepsiCo for Tropicana

Varun Beverages shares gained 9 percent intraday, before closing up 1.74 percent at Rs 700.50 on the BSE Friday.

Food and Beverages maker PepsiCo has entered into a strategic partnership with bottling partner Varun Beverages, which will now sell and distribute the entire Tropicana range of juices along with Gatorade and Quaker Value-Added Dairy in north and east India.

Already, Varun Beverages (VBL) holds manufacturing, sales and distribution rights for Tropicana Slice and Tropicana Frutz in north and east regions.

PepsiCo India Vice President-Nutrition Category Deepika Warrier said the north and east regions together account for 80 percent of the juice market in India and VBL's contiguous reach helps us more than double the distribution reach in these states.

VBL is a leading franchisee of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

It produces and distributes a wide range of products including Pepsi, 7UP, Tropicana Slice and packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina.