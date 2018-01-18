App
Jan 18, 2018 09:44 AM IST

Varun Beverages gains 2% on franchisee rights acquisition in Bihar

With completion of this acquisition, company will be a franchisee for PepsiCo products across 20 states and 2 union territories of India.

Shares of Varun Beverages added nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday as the company is going to acquire franchisee rights for Pepsico India in the state of Bihar.

The company's board at their meeting held on January 17 considered and approved to acquire franchisee rights for PepsiCo India's previously franchised sub-territory in the state of Bihar.

With completion of this acquisition, company will be a franchisee for PepsiCo products across 20 states and 2 union territories of India.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 761.55 and 52-week low Rs 341.25 on 02 January, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.54 percent below its 52-week high and 97.42 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price gained 63 percent in the last 1 year.

At 09:36 hrs Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 673.70, up Rs 12.55, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

