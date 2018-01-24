United Spirits slips 6% on poor Q3 numbers

Shares of United Spirits slipped 6.6 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of poor December quarter (Q3FY18) numbers.

The company's Q3 net profit was down 8.8 percent at Rs 134.7 crore against Rs 147.7 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company declined 7.8 percent at Rs 2,263 crore against Rs 2,454 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 7.6 percent at Rs 272.3 crore, while EBITDA margin was flat at 12 percent.

The total expenses in the third quarter were up 1.34 percent at Rs 6,964.5 crore as against Rs 6,872.1 crore.

Morgan Stanley has kept equal weight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 4,000 per share.

The company's Q3 results are a miss on most counts. At current valuation, the risk-reward looks less favourable, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,003.45 and 52-week low Rs 1,831.25 on 05 January, 2018 and 18 April, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.83 percent below its 52-week high and 92.76 percent above its 52-week low.

The share surged 83 percent in the last 9 months.

At 09:58 hrs United Spirits was quoting at Rs 3,530, down Rs 220.75, or 5.89 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil