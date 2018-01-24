App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 24, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Spirits slips 6% on poor Q3 numbers

The company's Q3 net profit was down 8.8 percent at Rs 134.7 crore against Rs 147.7 crore in a year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of United Spirits slipped 6.6 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of poor December quarter (Q3FY18) numbers.

The company's Q3 net profit was down 8.8 percent at Rs 134.7 crore against Rs 147.7 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company declined 7.8 percent at Rs 2,263 crore against Rs 2,454 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 7.6 percent at Rs 272.3 crore, while EBITDA margin was flat at 12 percent.

The total expenses in the third quarter were up 1.34 percent at Rs 6,964.5 crore as against Rs 6,872.1 crore.

Morgan Stanley has kept equal weight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 4,000 per share.

The company's Q3 results are a miss on most counts. At current valuation, the risk-reward looks less favourable, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,003.45 and 52-week low Rs 1,831.25 on 05 January, 2018 and 18 April, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.83 percent below its 52-week high and 92.76 percent above its 52-week low.

The share surged 83 percent in the last 9 months.

At 09:58 hrs United Spirits was quoting at Rs 3,530, down Rs 220.75, or 5.89 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.