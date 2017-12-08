Unitech surges 20% on buzz of MCA moving NCLT to take over co

Unitech’s shares gained 20 percent intraday on Friday as investors cheered the government’s move to take over the company.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking replacement of existing board members of Unitech with its nominees, CNBC-TV18 reports quoting sources.

The ministry seeks management control on the grounds of mismanagement and alleged fund diversions by the company. It has moved the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT's) on the matter and the plea is to be heard on Friday.

The MCA has also sought control of the company's fund division. The CBI can be brought in for a deeper probe if NCLT accepts the MCA plea. Consequently, all bank accounts of the company may be frozen.

As Unitech is a listed company, MCA will also get the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) nod to start the bidding process.

The way the case is moving forward, it looks like it will go the Financial Technologies Group Limited (FTIL) way, the CNBC-TV18 report said. Final details, however, will be known after the hearing.

However, according to CNBC-TV18’s realty expert Manisha Natarajan, who spoke to the Housing Secretary, this is technically not possible but one will have to see what the government lawyers or MCA lawyers will present in the hearing today.

Giving a background, she said the buyers have alleged that all the good land parcels that Unitech had have been shifted to overseas Middle East Company and what is left in the books here is not good enough to recover money and complete the projects.

The management had deposited Rs 750 crore in the Supreme Court to get a bail after Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra were both arrested Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Policy in April for not handing over possession.

Following a forensic audit, it was established that good assets have been moved out, Natarajan said.

At 13:40 hrs Unitech was quoting at Rs 7.29, up Rs 1.21, or 19.90 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 7.29 and an intraday low of Rs 6.07.