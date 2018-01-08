App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unichem Laboratories hits fresh record high, up 9% on share buyback approval, Q3 earnings

The company will buyback shares at a price of Rs 430 per share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs 885.80 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representational purposes
Picture for representational purposes
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Unichem Laboratories hit fresh record high, rising nearly 9 percent following approval for buyback and December quarter earnings.

"The board of directors has approved the buyback proposal for purchase up to 2.06 crore equity shares by the company from equity shareholders," Unichem said in its filing.

The company will buyback shares at a price of Rs 430 per share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs 885.80 crore, it added.

The board noted the intention of promoters and promoters group of company to participate in the proposed buyback.

Meanwhile, Unichem has reported solid growth in net profit at Rs 2,507 crore for October-December quarter 2017, compared with Rs 26.1 crore in year-ago due to stake sale.

During the quarter, the company has transferred its business of domestic formulations in India and Nepal by way of slump sale on going concern to Torrent Pharmaceuticals. Gain on sale of identified business amounting to Rs 3,217.31 crore.

Revenue grew by 2.2 percent to Rs 159.1 crore in Q3FY18, compared to Rs 155.7 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

At operational level, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) loss widened to Rs 55.1 crore from loss of Rs 8.3 crore on year-on-year basis.

At 15:18 hrs Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 369.00, up Rs 17.45, or 4.96 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.