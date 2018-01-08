Unichem Laboratories hits fresh record high, up 9% on share buyback approval, Q3 earnings

Unichem Laboratories hit fresh record high, rising nearly 9 percent following approval for buyback and December quarter earnings.

"The board of directors has approved the buyback proposal for purchase up to 2.06 crore equity shares by the company from equity shareholders," Unichem said in its filing.

The company will buyback shares at a price of Rs 430 per share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs 885.80 crore, it added.

The board noted the intention of promoters and promoters group of company to participate in the proposed buyback.

Meanwhile, Unichem has reported solid growth in net profit at Rs 2,507 crore for October-December quarter 2017, compared with Rs 26.1 crore in year-ago due to stake sale.

During the quarter, the company has transferred its business of domestic formulations in India and Nepal by way of slump sale on going concern to Torrent Pharmaceuticals. Gain on sale of identified business amounting to Rs 3,217.31 crore.

Revenue grew by 2.2 percent to Rs 159.1 crore in Q3FY18, compared to Rs 155.7 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

At operational level, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) loss widened to Rs 55.1 crore from loss of Rs 8.3 crore on year-on-year basis.

At 15:18 hrs Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 369.00, up Rs 17.45, or 4.96 percent.