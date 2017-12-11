UltraTech Cement gains 2% on greenfield expansion in Rajasthan with Rs 1,850 cr investment

UltraTech Cement share price rallied more than 2 percent on Monday after the company announced greenfield expansion at Rajasthan.

"The board of directors, on December 9, has approved the setting up of a 3.5 million tonne per annum integrated cement plant at Pali, Rajasthan, at an investment of around Rs 1,850 crore," the Aditya Birla Group-owned cement maker said in its filing.

Commercial production from the plant is expected to commence by June 2020.

"It will cater to the markets in western Rajasthan where UltraTech Cement does not have a significant presence," the company said.

With this expansion, UltraTech will have a foot print across the country with 50 plant locations, alongwith 103 ready mix concrete plants.

The board also approved a proposal for an increase in investment limits by foreign investors from existing limit of 30 percent to 40 percent of paid-up equity.

At 15:17 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 4,237.80, up Rs 83.75, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.