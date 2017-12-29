UFO Moviez India may test Rs 650: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "UFO Movies has done stupendously well and presently trading at about Rs 530 odd. Again, it looks very strong and I think it can go up to Rs 650."

He further added, "The holding period has to be a bit longer. Do not expect fireworks to happen very soon in this counter. But I think it has the potential of reaching Rs 650. So definitely hold on to the stock. If you do not need money, just stay invested."