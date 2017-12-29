App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 29, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

UFO Moviez India may test Rs 650: Vijay Chopra

UFO Moviez India may test Rs 650: Vijay Chopra

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "UFO Movies has done stupendously well and presently trading at about Rs 530 odd. Again, it looks very strong and I think it can go up to Rs 650."

He further added, "The holding period has to be a bit longer. Do not expect fireworks to happen very soon in this counter. But I think it has the potential of reaching Rs 650. So definitely hold on to the stock. If you do not need money, just stay invested."

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.