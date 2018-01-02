TVS Motor zooms to all-time high on robust sales growth

Shares of TVS Motor Company zoomed to an all-time high of Rs 794.90, rising nearly 4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as it has posted 39 percent sales growth for the month ended December 2017.

The company has sold total 2,56,909 units in the month of December 2017 against 1,84,944 units in December 2016, growth of 39 percent.

The company has registered 37.9 percent growth in total two-wheeler sales at 247,630 units in December 2017 from 179,551 units in December 2016.

Its domestic two-wheelers segment has recorded growth of 35.4 percent to 207,778 units in December 2017.

The company's scooter sales grew by 50.5 percent to 83,640 units, while motorcycles sales also grew by 63.7 percent to 95,281 units in December 2017.

On the export front, the company has recorded 55.8 percent jump from 30,694 units in December 2016 to 47,818 units in December 2017. The two-wheeler exports grew by 52.7 percent to 39,852 units.

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 72.1 percent to 9,279 units in December 2017 from 5,393 units in December 2016.

During the third quarter of the financial year 2017 - 2018, two-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 13.8 percent increasing from 7.02 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 7.99 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year.

The three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 67.7 percent increasing from 0.16 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 0.27 lakh units in the third quarter of the current financial year.

At 09:44 hrs TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 778.80, up Rs 12.45, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

