Top investment ideas by market experts to trade for today

Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, Yogesh Mehta, Vice President- Equity Advisory of MOSL and Abhimanyu Sofat, Vice President of Research of IIFL with Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on technicals, fundamentals and Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.