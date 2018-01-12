Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on January 12

Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today -- IDFC Bank, Capital First, Dish TV, Torrent Power, Snowman Logistics, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dredging Corporation, Sun TV, Mas Financial, and Kei Industries.
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today -- IDFC Bank, Capital First, Dish TV, Torrent Power, Snowman Logistics, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dredging Corporation, Sun TV, Mas Financial, and Kei Industries.Watch video for more...