Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 7

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can sell Godfrey Phillips with a stop loss of Rs 990 for target of Rs 930 and buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 980 for target of Rs 1050.
The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 8.5 points at 10080, a rise of around 0.08 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a flat to positive note.
Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 468, target of Rs 490
Buy PC Jeweller with a stop loss of Rs 406, target of Rs 390
Sell Hindustan Zinc with a stop loss of Rs 291, target of Rs 275
Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 369, target of Rs 352
Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 560, target of Rs 535
Buy Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 690, target of Rs 720
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 248, target of Rs 262
Buy Ujjivan Financial with a stop loss of Rs 373, target of Rs 390
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com
Sell Godfrey Phillips with a stop loss of Rs 990 for target of Rs 930
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 980 for target of Rs 1050
Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 414 and target of Rs 388
Buy PC Jeweller around Rs 396 with stop loss of Rs 384 and target of Rs 420
Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 525 and target of Rs 485
Buy GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 455 and target of Rs 490
Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1014 and target of Rs 965
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Sell BPCL with target at Rs 480, stop loss at Rs 500Sell Hindustan Zinc with target at Rs 280, stop loss at Rs 290