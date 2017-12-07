Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 7

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 8.5 points at 10080, a rise of around 0.08 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a flat to positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 468, target of Rs 490

Buy PC Jeweller with a stop loss of Rs 406, target of Rs 390

Sell Hindustan Zinc with a stop loss of Rs 291, target of Rs 275

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 369, target of Rs 352

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 560, target of Rs 535

Buy Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 690, target of Rs 720

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 248, target of Rs 262

Buy Ujjivan Financial with a stop loss of Rs 373, target of Rs 390

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell Godfrey Phillips with a stop loss of Rs 990 for target of Rs 930

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 980 for target of Rs 1050

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 414 and target of Rs 388

Buy PC Jeweller around Rs 396 with stop loss of Rs 384 and target of Rs 420

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 525 and target of Rs 485

Buy GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 455 and target of Rs 490

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1014 and target of Rs 965

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell BPCL with target at Rs 480, stop loss at Rs 500