Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 5

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 33.5 points at 10127, a fall of around 0.33 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a negative note.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 546, target of Rs 570
Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 381, target of Rs 364
Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 721, target of Rs 700
Sell Dewan Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 575
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com
Sell Ambuja Cements below Rs 259.50 with stop loss of Rs 264 and target of Rs 250
Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 130 for target of Rs 140
Sell Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 156.80 for target of Rs 144
Sell Karnataka Bank with a stop loss of Rs 157 and target of Rs 140
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 327 for target of Rs 345
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Fortis Healthcare with target at Rs 155, stop loss at Rs 146Sell Escorts with target at Rs 640, stop loss at Rs 675