you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 05, 2017 08:42 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 5

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770 and Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 546, target of Rs 570 while he advises selling Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 381, target of Rs 364.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 33.5 points at 10127, a fall of around 0.33 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a negative note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 546, target of Rs 570

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 381, target of Rs 364

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 721, target of Rs 700

Sell Dewan Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 575

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell Ambuja Cements below Rs 259.50 with stop loss of Rs 264 and target of Rs 250

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 130 for target of Rs 140

Sell Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 156.80 for target of Rs 144

Sell Karnataka Bank with a stop loss of Rs 157 and target of Rs 140

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 327 for target of Rs 345

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Fortis Healthcare with target at Rs 155, stop loss at Rs 146

Sell Escorts with target at Rs 640, stop loss at Rs 675

