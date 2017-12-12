Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for Dec 12

Equity benchmarks began the day on a flattish note with a hint of negative bias. Soon after the opening, indices moved in the red zone, with the Nifty giving up 10,300.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Minda Corp with a stoploss of Rs 190, target Rs 205

Buy Tata Global with a stoploss of Rs 293, target Rs 310

Buy SPARC with a stoploss of Rs 460, target Rs 485

Buy M&M Financial with a stoploss of Rs 473, target Rs 495

Buy JM Financial with a stoploss of Rs 154, target Rs 168

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 680 and target of Rs 710

Buy NHPC with a stoploss of Rs 28.20 and target of Rs 30.50

Buy Repco Home with a stoploss of Rs 627 and target of Rs 680

Buy TCS with a stoploss of Rs 2644 and target of Rs 2700

Sell Fortis Healthcare with a stoploss of Rs 143.25 and target of Rs 128

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Max Financial Services with a target of Rs 575 and stoploss Rs 545