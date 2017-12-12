App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for Dec 12

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com advises buying Aurobindo Pharma with a target of Rs 710.

Equity benchmarks began the day on a flattish note with a hint of negative bias. Soon after the opening, indices moved in the red zone, with the Nifty giving up 10,300.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Minda Corp with a stoploss of Rs 190, target Rs 205

Buy Tata Global with a stoploss of Rs 293, target Rs 310

Buy SPARC with a stoploss of Rs 460, target Rs 485

Buy M&M Financial with a stoploss of Rs 473, target Rs 495

Buy JM Financial with a stoploss of Rs 154, target Rs 168

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 680 and target of Rs 710

Buy NHPC with a stoploss of Rs 28.20 and target of Rs 30.50

Buy Repco Home with a stoploss of Rs 627 and target of Rs 680

Buy TCS with a stoploss of Rs 2644 and target of Rs 2700

Sell Fortis Healthcare with a stoploss of Rs 143.25 and target of Rs 128

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Max Financial Services with a target of Rs 575 and stoploss Rs 545

Buy NHPC with a target of Rs 30 and stoploss Rs 28.50

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

