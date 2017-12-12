Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for Dec 12

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com advises buying Aurobindo Pharma with a target of Rs 710.
Equity benchmarks began the day on a flattish note with a hint of negative bias. Soon after the opening, indices moved in the red zone, with the Nifty giving up 10,300.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Minda Corp with a stoploss of Rs 190, target Rs 205
Buy Tata Global with a stoploss of Rs 293, target Rs 310
Buy SPARC with a stoploss of Rs 460, target Rs 485
Buy M&M Financial with a stoploss of Rs 473, target Rs 495
Buy JM Financial with a stoploss of Rs 154, target Rs 168
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 680 and target of Rs 710
Buy NHPC with a stoploss of Rs 28.20 and target of Rs 30.50
Buy Repco Home with a stoploss of Rs 627 and target of Rs 680
Buy TCS with a stoploss of Rs 2644 and target of Rs 2700
Sell Fortis Healthcare with a stoploss of Rs 143.25 and target of Rs 128
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Max Financial Services with a target of Rs 575 and stoploss Rs 545Buy NHPC with a target of Rs 30 and stoploss Rs 28.50