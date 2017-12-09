These top 4 stocks could give up to 61% return in 9-12 months

The benchmark indices bounced back in last two trading sessions to close the week with a gain of over 1 percent on hopes that BJP may win Gujarat elections.

The Sensex ended at 33,250.30, rising 1.27 percent over previous week while the Nifty ended with a gain of 1.42 percent at 10,265.65 in the week gone by.

Motilal Oswal, during the week, came out with its reports on stocks, which could give returns up to 61 percent in the next 9-12 months.

Havells India | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: 590 | Upside: 16 percent

The recent acquisition of Lloyd gives the company a strong foothold in the fast growing durables segment. The company's aim is to double revenue in the next three years through new product launches, expansion of existing product portfolio and increased channel penetration

The firm expects the sales growth of the company to accelerate, led by lighting, consumer durables, and Lloyd Electric and market share gains in cables/wires and switches.

The company is likely to report 21 percent EPS CAGR over FY17-20, with EBITDA margin expanding 40bp to 13.8 percent.

Granules India | Rating: Buy | Target: 200 | Upside: 61 percent

GRAN-Omnichem is a joint venture between the company and Ajinomoto’s subsidiary, Omnichem. But sales growth from the JV business will be impacted in the near term due to deferral of sales by a key client, though the company maintains its medium-term revenue growth guidance (of 20-25% CAGR) from Omnichem JV.

The company is planning to file approximately 25 ANDAs in the US till FY19. Of these, 12-15 complex ANDAs will be filed from its US-based Virginia facility and rest from India facility located in Gagilapur.

We firm believes that the stock has the potential to deliver more than 50 percent return in 12-18 months on the back of multiple re-rating and strong PAT CAGR of 27 percent till FY20E.

IOC | Rating: Buy | Target: 541 | Upside: 39 percent

Paradip complex, with its upcoming projects, would be a key earnings driver for the company, going forward.

The refinery is expected to produce 27% petrol, in addition to 42% diesel, 5% ATF and 8.6% petcoke.

Polypropylene with 2x340ktpa capacity is expected to be commissioned by December 2018 at a cost of Rs 35 billion. This would be even more profitable than the conventional projects due to the Indmax technology.

Among the OMCs, IOC has the most diversified EBITDA profile, with one-third coming from refining and marketing each, and the rest divided between petrochem and pipeline.

Colgate Palmolive | Rating: Buy | Target: 1355 | Upside: 30 percent

With the launch of Colgate Swarna Ved Shakti, along with a bevy of products likely to be rolled out over the next few years under this brand, the company can emerge as a strong play in the herbal/natural/ayurvedic sub-segment.

Colgate is an attractive play on a rural recovery and as the government schemes are falling in place and monsoon has been near normal, which is likely to lead to a sharp revival in earnings growth off a low base FY19 onward.

With the General Elections likely to be held in 2019, there is a strong possibility of the government coming up with more schemes to support rural demand in 2018.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.