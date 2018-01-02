App
Jan 02, 2018 09:25 AM IST

Thermax touches 52-week high on order wins worth Rs 327 crore

The Thermax Group has concluded Rs 327 crore order from a public sector company based in Western India for its upcoming chemical plant, company said in press release.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Thermax has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,270, gaining more than 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as it has won order worth Rs 327 crore.

The project is for a BTG (boiler turbine generator) package on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis for their captive co-generation power plant of 2X65 MW capacity, it added.

The scope of the supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and commissioning of the solid fuel based BTG package consisting of 2 CFBC boilers, steam turbines and generators.

The company also would be supplying emission control equipment and other auxiliaries for the BTG package.

The project is to be completed in 24 months.

M.S. Unnikrishanan, MD and CEO of Thermax said, "Co-generation will continue to play a critical role in providing optimal energy solutions in Indian industry where both power as well as steam will be needed to support the processes."

"As one of the pioneers of this energy efficient option, The company is confident of meeting such challenges and anticipates similar opportunities, he added.

graph_thermax

At 09:18 hrs Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,258, up Rs 50.95, or 4.22 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

