Tata Steel falls 1% post expansion plan announcement; brokerages upbeat

Tata Steel fell over 1 percent intraday even as the company announced capacity expansion plans for the firm.

The board of Tata Steel decided to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar plant by 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors where the company's long-term strategy including organic and inorganic growth opportunities were reviewed, Tata Steel said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 23,500 crore will be required for the project which the company aims at completing within 48 months from the date of commencement of construction, it said.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 536

Jefferies said that spreads/steel prices could moderate & may lead to potential earnings downgrade. At, 7.4x FY19e EBITDA, risk reward appears negative.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 880

The brokerage said that the move is justified given that it has large organic & inorganic opportunities in India. Further, its decision of 5 MTPA organic expansion in India is positive. The firm is turning aggressive in India where it has lagged in capacity expansions.

Brokerage: IDFC Sec | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 759

The company’s fundraising is at 10% discount to CMP and it will lead to 20% equity dilution. Further, fundraising will help pursue inorganic growth without stretching balancesheet.

Brokerage: JPMorgan

The brokerage said that balancesheet flexibility critical to pursue opportunities. Further, rights issue implies dilution of 18.5% based on current price.

