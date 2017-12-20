App
Dec 20, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel falls 1% post expansion plan announcement; brokerages upbeat

The board of Tata Steel decided to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar plant by 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.

Tata Steel fell over 1 percent intraday even as the company announced capacity expansion plans for the firm.

The board of Tata Steel decided to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar plant by 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors where the company's long-term strategy including organic and inorganic growth opportunities were reviewed, Tata Steel said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 23,500 crore will be required for the project which the company aims at completing within 48 months from the date of commencement of construction, it said.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 536

Jefferies said that spreads/steel prices could moderate & may lead to potential earnings downgrade. At, 7.4x FY19e EBITDA, risk reward appears negative.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 880

The brokerage said that the move is justified given that it has large organic & inorganic opportunities in India. Further, its decision of 5 MTPA organic expansion in India is positive. The firm is turning aggressive in India where it has lagged in capacity expansions.

Brokerage: IDFC Sec | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 759

The company’s fundraising is at 10% discount to CMP and it will lead to 20% equity dilution. Further, fundraising will help pursue inorganic growth without stretching balancesheet.

Brokerage: JPMorgan

The brokerage said that balancesheet flexibility critical to pursue opportunities. Further, rights issue implies dilution of 18.5% based on current price.

Brokerage: IDFC Securities | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 759

Fund raising at 10% discount to CMP to lead to equity dilution of 20%, it said, adding that buying distressed good steel assets will be a unique opportunity. Further, focus on growth opportunity in India to help in doubling capacity within next 5 years.

