you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 26, 2017 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power gains 3% post order win in Russia

Tata Power’s Russian subsidiary Far Eastern Natural Resources LLC has bagged the mining licence for a thermal coal mine in Kamchatka province in far east Russia.

Shares of Tata Power gained over 3 percent on the back of an order win by its arm in Russia.

"The subsidiary participated in the financial auction process at Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka today (on December 22, 2017) and was awarded a license at approximately USD 4.7 million," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

The Kamchatka project site has been declared as special economic zone and will qualify for various concessions including protection against change of laws.

It said the coal mine has high quality thermal coal reserves of 380 million tonnes, which the company aims to deploy for its facilities in Mundra and Trombay as also sell in far east Asian markets.

The company intends to carry out a detailed exploration and implement the project in a phased manner to reach a stable throughput of 8 to 10 million tonnes per annum, it added.

At 09:54 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 94.00, up Rs 0.95, or 1.02 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 96.20 and an intraday low of Rs 93.60.

With inputs from PTI

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Power

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

