Tata Motors shares gain 3% post strong December sales across segments

Tata Motors shares gained 3 percent intraday Tuesday following strong sales data across segments in last month of passing year.

"The commercial and passenger vehicles domestic sales in December 2017 was at 54,627 units as against 35,825 units in December 2016, a growth of 52 percent, due to increasing demand for vehicles across segments, new product launches and strategic customer initiatives," the company said in its filing.

Commercial vehicles domestic sales during the month increased 62 percent to 40,447 units YoY, led by steady production ramp-up of new range of BS4 vehicles and continued uptick in sales in consumption-driven sectors.

The medium & heavy commercial vehicle trucks segment registered a whopping 83 percent growth while light and intermediate commercial vehicles sales increased by 78 percent, it said.

In December 2017, passenger vehicles sales grew by 31 percent to 14,180 units in December 2017, against 10,827 units sold in year-ago.

Strong performance of Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon drove the growth momentum, Tata Motors said.

Commercial vehicles sales from exports increased 26 percent year-on-year to 6,044 units in December 2017.

At 12:29 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 438.00, up Rs 12.60, or 2.96 percent on the BSE.