you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors shares fall 1% after disappointing JLR US sales for December

Jaguar sales in the US were down by 20.5 percent at 3,414 units while Land Rover sales declined 3.6 percent to 7,980 units YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors shares fell more than 1 percent intraday Thursday following weak JLR sales data for the month of December.

Jaguar Land Rover, the UK's largest luxury car maker, sold 11,394 units in last month of passing year, which was lower by 9.4 percent compared with 12,573 units sold in year-ago.

Sales data of both brands was weak in December.

Jaguar sales in the US were down by 20.5 percent at 3,414 units while Land Rover sales declined 3.6 percent to 7,980 units YoY.

Meanwhile, domestic commercial as well as passenger vehicle sales were strong during same month.

Its commercial and passenger vehicles domestic sales in December 2017 grew by 54 percent year-on-year to 54,627 units, due to increasing demand for vehicles across segments, new product launches and strategic customer initiatives.

Commercial vehicles domestic sales during the month increased 62 percent to 40,447 units YoY, led by steady production ramp-up of new range of BS4 vehicles and continued uptick in sales in consumption-driven sectors.

Passenger vehicles sales grew by 31 percent to 14,180 units in December 2017, against 10,827 units sold in year-ago. Strong performance of Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon drove the growth momentum, Tata Motors said.

At 15:05 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 429.05, down 1.12 percent on the BSE.

