Tata Motors gains 3% as analysts remain bullish post JLR November sales

Tata Motors gained nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as brokerage houses remained bullish on the stock after double digit growths posted by Jaguar Land Rover in November sales.

The growth in sales was after disappointment in previous five consecutive months.

Credit Suisse has maintained its outperform call on the stock with a target price at Rs 560 per share, citing JLR's double digits volume growth.

The research house feels the volume growth may pick up further with E-Pace launch.

"JLR will have a strong March quarter once all products are launched," Credit Suisse said.

While maintaining a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 535 per share, Kotak Securities said the UK's largest automotive manufacturer has to report 8 percent YoY growth in December-March to meet FY18 estimates.

The research house expects volume growth to pick up over the next few months and feels profitability should improve over the next 2 years led by lower forex losses.

Kotak expects 7-9 percent EBIT margin in FY18-19 versus management guidance of 8-10 percent margin over medium term.

JLR sold 52,332 vehicles in November, up 10 percent year on year, driven primarily by the introduction of the new Land Rover Discovery and the Range Rover Velar.

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were up in overseas markets (19.7 percent), China (19.1 percent), the UK (8.6 percent) and in North America (7.8 percent) but down 2.1 percent in Europe.

Retail sales of Jaguar’s all new compact SUV, the E-PACE, began in the UK and Europe during November while retail sales of the refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport (including plug-in hybrid variants) are due in the New Year, JLR had said.

At 14:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 412.70, up Rs 10.55, or 2.62 percent on the BSE.