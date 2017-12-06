App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 06, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications up 1% on selection as global loT connectivity partner by DRVR

Vehicles in fleets using DRVR technology have been fitted with Tata Communications’ MOVE-IOT Connect SIM technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Communications was up more than 1 percent in the early trade Wednesday as it has been selected as global loT connectivity partner by International fleet management application provider.

DRVR, international fleet management application provider, has selected Tata Communications as it global loT (Internet of Things) connectivity partner to help achieve its objective of making Asia’s vehicle fleets the smartest and most cost efficient in the world.

Vehicles in fleets using DRVR technology have been fitted with Tata Communications’ MOVE-IOT Connect SIM technology.

The sensors transmit data collected in real-time using Tata Communications’ MOVE, which seamlessly connects services using the best available local cellular network.

related news

Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Collaboration, Mobility and IoT at Tata Communications said, "With Tata Communications MOVE, DRVR only needs to deal with one service provider that takes care of multiple deployments across international borders."

"It is an intuitive solution for improving fleet management operations thereby enhancing business performance and success,” he added.

Recently Cloudera, Inc. and Tata Communications announced a strategic partnership that enables enterprises to unleash the power of their data to fuel business growth.

At 09:17 hrs Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 674.70, up Rs 4.55, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.