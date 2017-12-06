Tata Communications up 1% on selection as global loT connectivity partner by DRVR

Shares of Tata Communications was up more than 1 percent in the early trade Wednesday as it has been selected as global loT connectivity partner by International fleet management application provider.

DRVR, international fleet management application provider, has selected Tata Communications as it global loT (Internet of Things) connectivity partner to help achieve its objective of making Asia’s vehicle fleets the smartest and most cost efficient in the world.

Vehicles in fleets using DRVR technology have been fitted with Tata Communications’ MOVE-IOT Connect SIM technology.

The sensors transmit data collected in real-time using Tata Communications’ MOVE, which seamlessly connects services using the best available local cellular network.

Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Collaboration, Mobility and IoT at Tata Communications said, "With Tata Communications MOVE, DRVR only needs to deal with one service provider that takes care of multiple deployments across international borders."

"It is an intuitive solution for improving fleet management operations thereby enhancing business performance and success,” he added.

Recently Cloudera, Inc. and Tata Communications announced a strategic partnership that enables enterprises to unleash the power of their data to fuel business growth.

At 09:17 hrs Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 674.70, up Rs 4.55, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil