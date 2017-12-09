Swiss Finance Corp sells 1.5% stake in Shilpi Cable Technologies

On December 8, 2017 Swiss Finance Corporation (Mauritius) sold 16,48,314 shares (1.49 percent) of Shilpi Cable Technologies at Rs 13 on the BSE.

However, UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 16,48,314 shares at Rs 13.

On Friday, Shilpi Cable Technologies ended at Rs 13, down Rs 0.27, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 252 and 52-week low Rs 12.65 on 13 April, 2017 and 15 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 94.84 percent below its 52-week high and 2.77 percent above its 52-week low.