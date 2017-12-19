Suzlon Energy rises 2% on 252 MW wind power projects win

Shares of Suzlon Energy advanced 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received 252 MW wind power projects from leading Global Utility.

This project is won by the utility through SECI II auction held recently.

The company will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.

With this order, Suzlon has secured combined orders of 502 MW across SECI- I and SECI- II auctions.

J.P.Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said,” We are glad to partner with the leading Global Utility yet again for their SECI – II bid project.”

“We are encouraged by the trust and confidence demonstrated by them in Suzlon’s technologically advanced products,” it added.

At 10:06 hrs Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 13.71, up Rs 0.26, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil