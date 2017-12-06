App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 06, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences rises 5% on product patents in Eurasia & Norway

The patents are for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Lab
Lab
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Suven Life Sciences added 5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has secured two product patents from Eurasia and Norway.

The company has been granted one product patent from Eurasia and one product patent from Norway, corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT6 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:22 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 197.15, up Rs 6.60, or 3.46 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.