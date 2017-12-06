Suven Life Sciences rises 5% on product patents in Eurasia & Norway

Shares of Suven Life Sciences added 5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has secured two product patents from Eurasia and Norway.

The company has been granted one product patent from Eurasia and one product patent from Norway, corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT6 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:22 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 197.15, up Rs 6.60, or 3.46 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil