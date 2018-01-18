Suven Life Sciences rises 3% on product patents in China, Sri Lanka

Share price of Suven Life Sciences rose 3 percent intraday Thursday on patent from China and Sri Lanka.

The company has been granted 1 product patent from China and 1 product patent from Sri Lanka corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these patents are valid through 2033 and 2032 respectively.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 and H3 compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for major depressive disorders and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Narcolepsy, Parkinson and Schizophrenia respectively.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life said, "We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

Posted by Rakesh Patil