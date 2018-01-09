App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 09, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sutlej Textiles gains 6% on board approval for green fibre project

The company board has approved setting up of a green fibre project to manufacture polyester staple fibre by recycling of pet bottles in Jammu Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sutlej Textiles and Industries gained 6.5 percent intraday Tuesday as the company has approved setting up of a green fibre project.

The company board has approved setting up of a green fibre project to manufacture polyester staple fibre by recycling of pet bottles in Jammu Kashmir.

However, the company has deferred brownfield capacity expansion of 28,800 spindles due to uncertain market conditions.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109.55 and 52-week low Rs 77.50 on 06 November, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.15 percent below its 52-week high and 38.32 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:17 hrs Sutlej Textiles and Industries was quoting at Rs 107.20, up Rs 5.00, or 4.89 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.