Sutlej Textiles gains 6% on board approval for green fibre project

Shares of Sutlej Textiles and Industries gained 6.5 percent intraday Tuesday as the company has approved setting up of a green fibre project.

The company board has approved setting up of a green fibre project to manufacture polyester staple fibre by recycling of pet bottles in Jammu Kashmir.

However, the company has deferred brownfield capacity expansion of 28,800 spindles due to uncertain market conditions.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109.55 and 52-week low Rs 77.50 on 06 November, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.15 percent below its 52-week high and 38.32 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:17 hrs Sutlej Textiles and Industries was quoting at Rs 107.20, up Rs 5.00, or 4.89 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil