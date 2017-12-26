Support for Nifty at 10400: Prakash Gaba

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

We said ‘technically there is a good chance that some sluggishness may creep in due to weekly bank expiry, but I still maintain that 10400 is a crucial support to work with and upside to 10514-10556 in not ruled out in the days to come’.

The Nifty unfolded as expected and climbed up towards 10514 and closed in the green ahead of the long weekend suggesting strength. Technically now the logical technical target is 10514-10556 & 10615 in the days and as long as 10400 holds.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 10400 and the resistance is at 10514-10556-10615.