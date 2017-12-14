Sun TV down over 1% post HSBC report, maintains reduce rating

Sun TV’s shares fell over one percent intraday on Thursday as investors were wary of an HSBC report on the stock.

The global research firm maintained its reduce rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 800.

HSBC believes that the market is not pricing potential structuring risks. While near-term profitability looks good, there is less comfort in medium term, the brokerage added.

HSBC has also raised medium-term EBITDA estimates by 6%.

The stock was in the news recently after Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage with a buy call on Sun TV Network and set a price target at Rs 1,070 per share, implying a potential upside of 25 percent from Tuesday's close. It feels the company is set to enter the growth orbit.

The research house expects recovery in advertising revenue from the second half of FY18 on company's renewed focus on market share and expects advertising revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent by March 2020. It also expects subscription revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent by March 2020 on commencement of digitisation in Tamil Nadu.

At 12:21 hrs Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 906.90, down Rs 7.50, or 0.82 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 928.00 and an intraday low of Rs 903.55.