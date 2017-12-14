App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 14, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun TV down over 1% post HSBC report, maintains reduce rating

HSBC believes that the market is not pricing potential structuring risks. While near-term profitability looks good, there is less comfort in medium term, the brokerage added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun TV’s shares fell over one percent intraday on Thursday as investors were wary of an HSBC report on the stock.

The global research firm maintained its reduce rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 800.

HSBC believes that the market is not pricing potential structuring risks. While near-term profitability looks good, there is less comfort in medium term, the brokerage added.

HSBC has also raised medium-term EBITDA estimates by 6%.

The stock was in the news recently after Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage with a buy call on Sun TV Network and set a price target at Rs 1,070 per share, implying a potential upside of 25 percent from Tuesday's close. It feels the company is set to enter the growth orbit.

The research house expects recovery in advertising revenue from the second half of FY18 on company's renewed focus on market share and expects advertising revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent by March 2020. It also expects subscription revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent by March 2020 on commencement of digitisation in Tamil Nadu.

At 12:21 hrs Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 906.90, down Rs 7.50, or 0.82 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 928.00 and an intraday low of Rs 903.55.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.