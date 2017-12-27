Sun Pharma shares rally 7% after USFDA accepts new drug application for dry eye solution

Sun Pharma shares rallied surged 6.6 percent percent intraday Wednesday after the US health regulator accepted new drug application (NDA) for dry eye solution filed by company's subsidiary.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted a new drug application (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) 0.09%, a novel nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A 0.09% in a clear, preservative-free aqueous solution," the pharma major said in its filing.

OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the US FDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma’s dry eye candidate, it added.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma said, "OTX-101, a novel formulation of cyclosporine, will allow us to participate in the rapidly growing underserved and dynamic Dry Eye market. When approved, it will be a milestone for millions of Dry Eye patients across the globe those are yet to find relief for their condition."

At 13:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 573.40, up Rs 32.95, or 6.10 percent on the BSE.