App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 27, 2017 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma shares rally 7% after USFDA accepts new drug application for dry eye solution

OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the US FDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma’s dry eye candidate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma shares rallied surged 6.6 percent percent intraday Wednesday after the US health regulator accepted new drug application (NDA) for dry eye solution filed by company's subsidiary.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted a new drug application (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) 0.09%, a novel nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A 0.09% in a clear, preservative-free aqueous solution," the pharma major said in its filing.

OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the US FDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma’s dry eye candidate, it added.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma said, "OTX-101, a novel formulation of cyclosporine, will allow us to participate in the rapidly growing underserved and dynamic Dry Eye market. When approved, it will be a milestone for millions of Dry Eye patients across the globe those are yet to find relief for their condition."

At 13:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 573.40, up Rs 32.95, or 6.10 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.