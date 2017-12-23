Sun Pharma rises 2% after Taro gets US FDA nod for antiacne drug

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares gained 2 percent intraday Thursday after its subsidiary received approval from the US health regulator for antiacne drug.

Israel-based Taro Pharmaceuticals has received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Clindamycin Phosphate & Benzoyl Peroxide Gel.

Clindamycin Phosphate & Benzoyl Peroxide Gel is indicated for the treatment to moderate acne.

At 12:36 hours IST, the stock price of was quoting at Rs 531.20, up Rs 4.05, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.

The stock, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 127,451.31 crore, is currently trading 27.08 percent below its 52-week high and 22.64 percent above its 52-week low.