App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 11, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma gains 2% as Halol unit gets Good Manufacturing Certificate from Dutch Agency

Halol plant is critical to Sun Pharma's big product approvals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares extended gains to nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday after its Halol plant in Gujarat is cleared by Dutch health regulator.

CNBC-TV18 reports quoting Cogencis that pharma major's Halol unit in Gujarat has received Good Manufacturing Certificate from Dutch Agency.

Dutch's health regulator had audited Sun Pharma's Halol unit on August 25, 2017.

Other reason for upside in the stock is that the clearance by Dutch regulator raised hopes for early approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the same plant.

Recently sources told CNBC-TV18 that inspection of the plant by USFDA is expected to be in February.

Halol plant, which is critical to company’s big product approvals, was issued a warning letter by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2015 due to violation of good manufacturing practices. Consequently, the pace of product approvals in the US has slackened.

At 11:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 596.00, up Rs 10.35, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.