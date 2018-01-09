App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 09, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma gains 1%, increases stake in subsidiary company

One of wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has increased its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, by way of further purchase of 5,08,313 shares of face value MYR 1 each of Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added 1.3 percent intraday Tuesday as the company has increased its stake in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

"One of wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has increased its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, by way of further purchase of 5,08,313 shares of face value MYR 1 each of Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd," as per company release.

Sun Pharma (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary of company, has purchased 5,08,313 shares in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd and increased its holding from 39.68 percent to 46.03 percent.

Currently, Sun Pharma holds 39.87 percent stake in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of the company.

The total shareholding of the Sun Pharma alongwith its wholly owned subsidiary post the completion of purchase of shares will increase from 79.55 percent to 85.90 percent in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

At 11:48 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 593.60, up Rs 1.65, or 0.28 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.