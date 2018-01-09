Sun Pharma gains 1%, increases stake in subsidiary company

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added 1.3 percent intraday Tuesday as the company has increased its stake in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

"One of wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has increased its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, by way of further purchase of 5,08,313 shares of face value MYR 1 each of Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd," as per company release.

Sun Pharma (Netherlands) BV, a subsidiary of company, has purchased 5,08,313 shares in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd and increased its holding from 39.68 percent to 46.03 percent.

Currently, Sun Pharma holds 39.87 percent stake in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of the company.

The total shareholding of the Sun Pharma alongwith its wholly owned subsidiary post the completion of purchase of shares will increase from 79.55 percent to 85.90 percent in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

At 11:48 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 593.60, up Rs 1.65, or 0.28 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil