App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 05, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subros hits record high, up 10% as supply of blower application started

Subros manufactures compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all connecting elements required to complete AC loop and caters to all segments viz. passenger vehicles, buses and trucks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Subros shares hit a fresh record high of Rs 347.20, rising more than 10 percent intraday Friday following the beginning of supply of blower application to truck makers.

"....has started supply of blower application to customers from January 1, 2018 as per schedule," the auto airconditioning systems provider said in its filing.

While majority of the customers have opted for blower application in truck as per the notification but few customers have chosen for air-conditioning fitment as an optional action, it added.

During the past year, Subros intimated its investors and stakeholders about the impact of notification(s) issued by the Ministry of State for Road Transport and Highways about introduction of blower in truck application for N2 (3.5 to 12 tonnes) and N3 (above 12 tonnes) category trucks.

In this regard the company also announced that the businesses from Ashok Leyland, Swaraj Mazda Isuzu, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division and Tata Motors Limited had been tied up.

Subros manufactures compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all connecting elements required to complete AC loop and caters to all segments viz. passenger vehicles, buses and trucks.

At 12:03 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 339.15, up Rs 24.75, or 7.87 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.