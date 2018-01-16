App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 16, 2018 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subhlabh Fiscal Services sells 13.62 lakh shares of Energy Development Company

Subhlabh Fiscal Services sold 13,62,929 shares of Energy Development Company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On January 15, 2018 Jain Dharmendra bought 2,55,000 shares of Energy Development Company at Rs 32 on the NSE.

However, Subhlabh Fiscal Services sold 4,94,331 shares at Rs 32 on the BSE and sold 8,68,598 shares at Rs 32.01 on the NSE.

On Monday, Energy Development Company ended at Rs 32, down Rs 0.15, or 0.47 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 74.05 and 52-week low Rs 14.50 on 19 January, 2017 and 04 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 56.79 percent below its 52-week high and 120.69 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.