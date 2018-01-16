Subhlabh Fiscal Services sells 13.62 lakh shares of Energy Development Company

On January 15, 2018 Jain Dharmendra bought 2,55,000 shares of Energy Development Company at Rs 32 on the NSE.

However, Subhlabh Fiscal Services sold 4,94,331 shares at Rs 32 on the BSE and sold 8,68,598 shares at Rs 32.01 on the NSE.

On Monday, Energy Development Company ended at Rs 32, down Rs 0.15, or 0.47 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 74.05 and 52-week low Rs 14.50 on 19 January, 2017 and 04 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 56.79 percent below its 52-week high and 120.69 percent above its 52-week low.