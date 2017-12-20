App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 20, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Shasun surges 3%, to acquire controlling stake in Trinity

Strides Pharma Asia Pte, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Strides Shasun has entered into definitive agreements with Trinity Pharma proprietary, South Africa for acquisition of controlling stake in Trinity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Strides Shasun gained 3.7 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has entered into agreement to acquire controlling stake in Trinity.

Strides Pharma Asia Pte, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Strides Shasun has entered into definitive agreements with Trinity Pharma proprietary, South Africa for acquisition of controlling stake in Trinity.

Strides Pharma Asia Pte will acquire 55 percent stake in Trinity for a cash consideration of South African Rand 55 million (Approximately Rs 27.5 crore)

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approvals from the South African regulatory authority, transaction regulation panel and expected to close on or before January 5, 2018.

The share has declined 29 percent in last 9 months.

At 11:22 hrs Strides Shasun was quoting at Rs 819.55, up Rs 24.30, or 3.06 percent on BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.