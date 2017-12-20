Strides Shasun surges 3%, to acquire controlling stake in Trinity

Shares of Strides Shasun gained 3.7 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has entered into agreement to acquire controlling stake in Trinity.

Strides Pharma Asia Pte, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Strides Shasun has entered into definitive agreements with Trinity Pharma proprietary, South Africa for acquisition of controlling stake in Trinity.

Strides Pharma Asia Pte will acquire 55 percent stake in Trinity for a cash consideration of South African Rand 55 million (Approximately Rs 27.5 crore)

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approvals from the South African regulatory authority, transaction regulation panel and expected to close on or before January 5, 2018.

The share has declined 29 percent in last 9 months.

At 11:22 hrs Strides Shasun was quoting at Rs 819.55, up Rs 24.30, or 3.06 percent on BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil