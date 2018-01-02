Stocks in the news: Infosys, TVS Motor, Lovable Lingerie, Thermax, Idea, ITC, L&T, ONGC

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Infosys

Salil S Parekh is set to formally take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Infosys on Tuesday. Besides improving profitability, Parekh will face challenges such as ensuring no senior-level executive exits the firm.

ONGC

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has made a significant oil and gas discovery to the west of its prime Mumbai High fields in the Arabian Sea, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

L&T

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has won a Rs 2,100 crore contracts from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Reliance Industries.

Gayatri Projects

Infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects today said it has bagged a Rs 583-crore project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for upgrading Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 in Odisha.

JSW Energy

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy said its deal with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 500 MW Bina thermal power plant is terminated following lapse of time for completion of the transaction on Monday.

JM Financial

Financial services provider JM Financial on Monday said it has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 650 crore by various means.

Sumeet Industries

Surat-based polyester manufacturing company Sumeet Industries plans to raise Rs60 crore through a rights issue.

Lovable Lingerie

Offer for buyback to open on January 8 & close on January 19. Offer to buy back up to 20 lakh shares at Rs 250 per share

TVS Motor

Total December sales up 39 percent at 2,56,909 units from 1,84,944 units (YoY). Meanwhile, the 2-wheeler sales are up 37.9 percent at 2,47,630 units from 1,79,551 units (YoY).

Eicher Motors

Royal Enfield's total December sales up 17 percent at 66,968 units versus 57,398 units (YoY); total exports up 48 percent at 1,601 units versus 1,082 units (YoY)

Thermax

Thermax receives order worth Rs 327 crore order from a public-sector company based in Western India for a BTG (Boiler-Turbine-Generator) package on EPC basis.

Macro Data

November eight core industry growth at 6.8 percent versus 4.7 percent (MoM); April-November eight core industry growth at 3.9 percent versus 5.3 percent (YoY)