Stocks in the news: Infosys, TVS Motor, Lovable Lingerie, Thermax, Idea, ITC, L&T, ONGC

Stocks in news: TVS Motors, Lovable Lingerie, Thermax, Idea Cellular, ITC, Prestige Estates, Gujarat NRE Coke, ONGC and Gail India are stocks, which are in news today.
Salil S Parekh is set to formally take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Infosys on Tuesday. Besides improving profitability, Parekh will face challenges such as ensuring no senior-level executive exits the firm.
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has made a significant oil and gas discovery to the west of its prime Mumbai High fields in the Arabian Sea, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it has won a Rs 2,100 crore contracts from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Reliance Industries.
Infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects today said it has bagged a Rs 583-crore project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for upgrading Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 in Odisha.
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy said its deal with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 500 MW Bina thermal power plant is terminated following lapse of time for completion of the transaction on Monday.
Financial services provider JM Financial on Monday said it has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 650 crore by various means.
Surat-based polyester manufacturing company Sumeet Industries plans to raise Rs60 crore through a rights issue.
Offer for buyback to open on January 8 & close on January 19. Offer to buy back up to 20 lakh shares at Rs 250 per share
Total December sales up 39 percent at 2,56,909 units from 1,84,944 units (YoY). Meanwhile, the 2-wheeler sales are up 37.9 percent at 2,47,630 units from 1,79,551 units (YoY).
Royal Enfield's total December sales up 17 percent at 66,968 units versus 57,398 units (YoY); total exports up 48 percent at 1,601 units versus 1,082 units (YoY)
Thermax receives order worth Rs 327 crore order from a public-sector company based in Western India for a BTG (Boiler-Turbine-Generator) package on EPC basis.
Macro Data
November eight core industry growth at 6.8 percent versus 4.7 percent (MoM); April-November eight core industry growth at 3.9 percent versus 5.3 percent (YoY)Other stocks and sectors in the news today:
-Suresh N Patel, Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Bank has demitted the office on December 31, 2017 on superannuation, hence ceased from Directorship of the Bank.
-Axis Bank said payment of interest on unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated debentures Series 21 has been made
-Corporation Bank's K Srinivasa Murthy has been appointed as non-official director under chartered accountant category
-Idea Cellular board meeting on January 04, 2018 to consider proposal of fund raising
-ITC, JK Paper among potential suitors for Sirpur paper Mills: Mint
-Gujarat NRE Coke's creditors reject lone bidder’s resolution plan: Mint
-PFC-led lenders to offer Rs 11,000 crore to Ghatampur plant
-Videocon in focus - SBI to start insolvency proceedings against 12 defaulters from today: ET
-GAIL commissions India's second largest rooftop solar plant-Dr Reddy's gets US FDA nod for Guaifenesin; Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride tablets (used to treat acute respiratory tract infection)