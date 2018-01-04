Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Allahabad Bank, NBCC, Aurionpro, SJVN, Unichem Lab

Here are stocks that are in news today:

NBCC

NBCC has secured the total Business of Rs 314.77 crore (approximately) in the month of December 2017 which includes construction of border fence and road along. Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya State amounting Rs 215.77 crore at a PMC fees of 7.0 percent.

Centrum Capital

Board approves issue of convertible warrants upto Rs 300 crore to BG Advisory Services forming part of promoter group. Board also approved raising of funds upto Rs 750 crore via issuing securities.

Aurionpro

Cyberinc, a subsidiary, entered into a definitive agreement with KPMG LLP, USA, for sale of its Identity and Access Management (IAM) business. The transaction is expected to close on January 31, 2018.

-Q3 profit on the sale of investments at Rs 5,270 crore compared to Rs 3 crore YOY-The figure includes Rs 5,250 crore from the IPO of HDFC Life

-Will also make additional special provision of Rs 1,575 crore

Tata Motors December auto sales:-Total JLR US sales down 9.4 percent at 11,394 units versus 12,573 units (YoY)-Total Jaguar US sales down 20.5 percent at 3,414 units versus 4,294 units (YoY)

-Total Land Rover US sales down 3.6 percent at 7,980 units versus 8,279 units (YoY)