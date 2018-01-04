Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Allahabad Bank, NBCC, Aurionpro, SJVN, Unichem Lab

Tata Motors | Allahabad Bank | NBCC | Centrum Capital | Aurionpro | Dhanuka Agritech | HDFC | SJVN | Unichem Laboratories | Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Hindustan Foods | Bank of Maharashtra are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
NBCC has secured the total Business of Rs 314.77 crore (approximately) in the month of December 2017 which includes construction of border fence and road along. Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya State amounting Rs 215.77 crore at a PMC fees of 7.0 percent.
related news
Board approves issue of convertible warrants upto Rs 300 crore to BG Advisory Services forming part of promoter group. Board also approved raising of funds upto Rs 750 crore via issuing securities.
Cyberinc, a subsidiary, entered into a definitive agreement with KPMG LLP, USA, for sale of its Identity and Access Management (IAM) business. The transaction is expected to close on January 31, 2018.HDFC
-Q3 profit on the sale of investments at Rs 5,270 crore compared to Rs 3 crore YOY
-The figure includes Rs 5,250 crore from the IPO of HDFC Life
-Will also make additional special provision of Rs 1,575 croreTata Motors December auto sales:
-Total JLR US sales down 9.4 percent at 11,394 units versus 12,573 units (YoY)
-Total Jaguar US sales down 20.5 percent at 3,414 units versus 4,294 units (YoY)
-Total Land Rover US sales down 3.6 percent at 7,980 units versus 8,279 units (YoY)Other stocks and sectors in the news today:
-RBI places Allahabad Bank under PCA Framework
-SJVN to consider share buyback on January 8
-Unichem Laboratories board meeting on January 8 to consider buyback
-Lakshmi Vilas Bank has approved the allotment of 6.3 crore shares at a price of Rs 122 per share issued on rights basis
-Hindustan Foods starts commercial production of pest care products for supplying to Reckitt Benckiser
-Bank of Maharashtra to raise Rs 650 crore by way of preferential allotment to GOI
-DCB Bank plans to raise Rs 150 crore via bonds
-Tata Motors appoints Hanne Sorensen as independent director
-Indian Bank revises interest rates for FCNR(B) deposits
-Greaves Cotton to make new BS-IV engines for Piaggio
-NALCO lines up 3 projects, invests Rs 25,000 crore
-Novartis’s diclofinac injection flagged by health ministry panel
-HDFC-ADIA JV to invest USD 500 million in affordable housing: ET
-Coal India examining feasibility of producing methanol: Government
-ONGC may pay Rs 45,000 crore for HPCL’s stake: FE
-Chinese company Fosun eyes Rs 800 crore stake in Nitesh Estates (market Capitalisation Rs 183 crore): ToI-Government looks to split GAIL into two units: ToI