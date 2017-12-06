App
Stocks
Dec 06, 2017 09:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, IDBI Bank, Federal Bank, Shilpa Medicare, Bharat Fin

Sun Pharma | Aurobindo Pharma | IDBI Bank | Federal Bank | Shilpa Medicare | Reliance Communications | Bharat Financial Inclusion | Lanco Infratech | Amtek Auto | Plastiblends | Lux Industries and Byke Hospitality are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Future Supply Chain Solutions IPO
-Opens today; closes on December 8
-To raise Rs 650 crore via IPO; OFS by Griffins (SSG Capital) and promoter (Future Enterprises)
-Price band Rs 660-664 per share; post issue market capitalisation at Rs 2,660 crore
-Just ahead of IPO, in November, SSG Capital sold 5 percent stake at Rs 636 per share
-Future Enterprises holds 57.4 percent stake in Future Supply
-Company raises Rs 195 crore from anchor investors at Rs 664 per share

-Key anchor investors - L&T MF, HDFC MF, Reliance Capital, DSP Blackrock, Pioneer Investment Fund, Kotak MF, Edelweiss

Dish TV Q2
-Consolidated net loss at Rs 17.9 crore versus profit of Rs 69 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated revenue down 3.9 percent at Rs 748.6 crore versus Rs 779.3 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA down 18.7 percent at Rs 216.1 crore versus Rs 265.7 crore (YoY)

-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 28.9 percent versus 34.5 percent (YoY)

Lux Industries Q2FY18 YoY
-Revenue down 15 percent at Rs 225 crore
-EBITDA down 16 percent at Rs 27.9 crore
-Margins down 10 bps at 12.4 percent

-PAT down 22 percent at Rs 13.3 crore

Byke Hospitality Q2FY18 YoY
-Revenue down 45 percent at Rs 29.4 crore
-EBITDA down 6 percent at Rs 11 crore

-PAT down 10 percent at Rs 5.2 crore

Plastiblends Q2FY18 YoY
-Revenue up 2 percent at Rs 144 crore
-EBITDA down 34 percent at Rs 9.7 crore
-Margins down 360 bps at 6.7 percent

-PAT down 65 percent at Rs 2.8 crore

Auto Industry: Sources
-Auto Industry sends SOS (save our souls) to government; claims refund on exports to tune of Rs 2,000 crore
-Industry seeks rationalising of number of GST slabs on cars to 2 from current 6
-Auto industry met revenue department on GST concerns
-Auto industry met revenue department for pre-Budget consultations
-Industry seeks speedy refunds of input tax credit on exports
-Auto industry claims refunds on exports to tune of Rs 2,000 crore stuck
-Auto industry seeks correction of inverted duty structure on electric cars

-Auto industry urges government to continue R&D benefits beyond 2020

Reliance Communications: Fitch Ratings
-Withdraws Reliance Communications’ rating for commercial reasons

-Will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Reliance Communications

IDBI Bank, Federal Bank in focus
-IDBI Federal Life Insurance kickstarts process to sell 100 percent stake in company: Sources
-IDBI Federal Life expects non-binding bids from interested buyers in next 2 weeks
-IDBI Federal Life expects to receive a valuation of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore
-HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Max Life may submit non-binding bids
-Birla Sun Life, Kotak Life, Tata AIA may submit non-binding bids
-Bajaj Allianz Life, Bharti AXA Life may submit non-binding bids
-JPMorgan, on behalf of IDBI Federal sends memorandum of information for stake sale
-Non-binding bids to be evaluated, companies for IDBI Federal stake sale to be shortlisted soon
-Robust investor interest for IDBI Federal for its strong bancassurance tie-ups
-HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life say don't wish to comment on market speculation
-Yet to receive reply Bharti AXA Life, IDBI Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Prudential Life
-IDBI Federal Life shareholding alert: IDBI Bank has 48 percent stake, Federal Bank 26 percent, Ageas owns 26 percent

-IDBI Federal operates via more than 3,000 IDBI Bank, Federal Bank branches

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Banks stocks in focus - RBI policy today
-November auto sales: Tata Motors in focus - total JLR UK sales up 8.7 percent at 8,895 units versus 8,183 units (YoY)
-Sun Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Tadalfil tablets (2.5-20 mg) (used to treat erectile dysfunction, arterial hypertension)
-Aurobindo Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Ranolazine tablets (used to treat angina)
-Fleet management provider DRVR selects Tata Communications as its IoT connectivity partner
-Escorts in focus - India Ratings upgrades the long term rating to A+ and short term rating to A1+ with 'positive' outlook
-Amtek Auto avails interim finance of Rs 100 crore from ECL Finance, subsidiary of Edelweiss
-Balaji Amines in focus - India Ratings upgrades rating to A+ from A
-Lanco Infratech looks to sell four renewable energy assets: DSA
-Dalmia Bharat joins hands with Piramal Bain fund to bid for Binani: ET
-Shilpa Medicare received 10 observations from USFDA for its Telangana plant
-RBI removes Bharat Financial inclusion from FII purchase caution list-L&T Finance to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures

