Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, IDBI Bank, Federal Bank, Shilpa Medicare, Bharat Fin

Here are stocks that are in news today:

IPO-Opens today; closes on December 8-To raise Rs 650 crore via IPO; OFS by Griffins (SSG Capital) and promoter (Future Enterprises)-Price band Rs 660-664 per share; post issue market capitalisation at Rs 2,660 crore-Just ahead of IPO, in November, SSG Capital sold 5 percent stake at Rs 636 per share-Future Enterprises holds 57.4 percent stake in Future Supply-Company raises Rs 195 crore from anchor investors at Rs 664 per share

-Key anchor investors - L&T MF, HDFC MF, Reliance Capital, DSP Blackrock, Pioneer Investment Fund, Kotak MF, Edelweiss

Dish TV Q2-Consolidated net loss at Rs 17.9 crore versus profit of Rs 69 crore (YoY)-Consolidated revenue down 3.9 percent at Rs 748.6 crore versus Rs 779.3 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA down 18.7 percent at Rs 216.1 crore versus Rs 265.7 crore (YoY)

-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 28.9 percent versus 34.5 percent (YoY)

Lux Industries Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue down 15 percent at Rs 225 crore-EBITDA down 16 percent at Rs 27.9 crore-Margins down 10 bps at 12.4 percent

-PAT down 22 percent at Rs 13.3 crore

Byke Hospitality Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue down 45 percent at Rs 29.4 crore-EBITDA down 6 percent at Rs 11 crore

-PAT down 10 percent at Rs 5.2 crore

Plastiblends Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue up 2 percent at Rs 144 crore-EBITDA down 34 percent at Rs 9.7 crore-Margins down 360 bps at 6.7 percent

-PAT down 65 percent at Rs 2.8 crore

: Sources-Auto Industry sends SOS (save our souls) to government; claims refund on exports to tune of Rs 2,000 crore-Industry seeks rationalising of number of GST slabs on cars to 2 from current 6-Auto industry met revenue department on GST concerns-Auto industry met revenue department for pre-Budget consultations-Industry seeks speedy refunds of input tax credit on exports-Auto industry claims refunds on exports to tune of Rs 2,000 crore stuck-Auto industry seeks correction of inverted duty structure on electric cars

-Auto industry urges government to continue R&D benefits beyond 2020

Reliance Communications : Fitch Ratings-Withdraws Reliance Communications’ rating for commercial reasons

-Will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Reliance Communications

Federal Bank in focus-IDBI Federal Life Insurance kickstarts process to sell 100 percent stake in company: Sources-IDBI Federal Life expects non-binding bids from interested buyers in next 2 weeks-IDBI Federal Life expects to receive a valuation of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore-HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Max Life may submit non-binding bids-Birla Sun Life, Kotak Life, Tata AIA may submit non-binding bids-Bajaj Allianz Life, Bharti AXA Life may submit non-binding bids-JPMorgan, on behalf of IDBI Federal sends memorandum of information for stake sale-Non-binding bids to be evaluated, companies for IDBI Federal stake sale to be shortlisted soon-Robust investor interest for IDBI Federal for its strong bancassurance tie-ups-HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life say don't wish to comment on market speculation-Yet to receive reply Bharti AXA Life, IDBI Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Prudential Life-IDBI Federal Life shareholding alert: IDBI Bank has 48 percent stake, Federal Bank 26 percent, Ageas owns 26 percent

-IDBI Federal operates via more than 3,000 IDBI Bank, Federal Bank branches