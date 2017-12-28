Stocks in the news: SBI, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Steel, Kolte-Patil

The market could see a mildly higher opening based on trends on SGX Nifty as well as similar trends coming in from the global markets too. The bulls failed to maintain their control over D-Street in the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday and closed below its crucial support zone of 10500 levels. The index made a small bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts ahead of December expiry.

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Axis Bank

Market regulator, SEBI issues directions to Axis Bank w.r.t leakage of unpublished price sensitive information. Axis Bank to conduct an internal inquiry into leakage of unpublished information. The bank also allotted 12,650 shares under ESOP scheme.

Auto stocks will be in focus:

The Lok Sabha today approved a bill to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15 percent to 25 percent with a view to enhance funds to compensate states for revenue loss following the rollout of GST.

State Bank of India

The country’s largest lender SBI on Wednesday said its board had approved raising Rs 8,000 crore through various sources, including masala bonds, to meet Basel III capital norms.

Reliance Infrastructure

India Ratings upgrades long-term issuer rating to evolving from negative. The revision is reflective of the steps taken by the Company for deleveraging through various divestment initiatives sale of the Mumbai power business.

Vedanta

Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal- led Vedanta Limited announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Japanese glass substrate manufacturer AvanStrate Inc from global private equity firm Carlyle Group for $158 million.

Kolte-Patil

Kolte-Patil Developers' joint venture company Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) has entered into an agreement to raise Rs 193 crore from global investment firm KKR. The said company is a joint venture between Kolte-Patil and ICICI Venture Funds Management Company.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic version of Fondaparinux Sodium injection used to prevent deep vein thrombosis.

Lupin

Lupin Ltd, the BSE listed Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical company, has dragged the Government of India to court, claiming the stock lying in its godowns could face double taxation when it's sold, said a report.

Indian Overseas Bank

IOB is selling Rs 600 crore worth exposure in debt-laden steel firm Bhushan Steel Ltd, Mint reported quoting two people who aware of the development.

Idea Cellular

The company announced allotment of 111,482 equity shares of Rs.10/- each under employee stock option scheme, 2006 and employee stock option scheme, 2013.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The Board of Directors of the Company has allotted 6,260 equity shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company, fully paid up, on December 27, 2017, to Employees on exercise of their Stock Options.

Star Cement

Cement maker Star Cement today said it has received Rs. 158.82 crore towards capital investment subsidy claim from the government. The company will use these funds to repay loans, it said.

Tata Steel is ramping up production at its Khondbond iron ore mine in Odisha to fuel expansion of the Kalinganagar Plant, a company official said.

Dr Reddy’s Labs gets tentative US FDA nod for Sapropterin Dihydrochloride (100 mg) tablets (used to reduce blood phenylalanine concentrations in patients) Aurobindo Pharma arm Aurolife Pharma LLC gets US FDA nod for Lorazepam (0.5-2 mg) tablets (used to treat anxiety disorders, trouble sleeping, active seizures) Alkem Labs gets US FDA nod for Ezetimibe & Simvastatin (10mg) tablets (a drug combination used to treat dyslipidemia)

-Granules India gets US FDA nod for Cetirizine Hydrochloride (10 mg) tablets (used to treat hay fever, allergies, angioedema)