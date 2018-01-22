Stocks in the news: RIL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Gruh Finance, ONGC, HPCL, DCM Shriram, HDFC Life

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries on consolidated basis reported a 16 percent profit growth quarter-on-quarter, driven by petrochemical business and Jio that reported its first ever profit at Rs 504 crore in Q3 against loss of Rs 271 crore in previous quarter. Gross refining margin was on expected lines at USD 11.6 a barrel QoQ in Q3.

Wipro

Wipro's December quarter numbers missed analyst expectations as IT services dollar revenue growth was flat with EBIT falling 14 percent and margin contracted 250 basis points quarter-on-quarter, though the company said adjusted for one-time (provision of Rs 317 crore w.r.t a customer), margin stood at 17.2 percent that was slightly above analyst estimates of 17.1 percent for the quarter.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank, country's third largest private sector lender is expected to report 22 percent growth YoY in profit and 4 percent in net interest income for quarter ended December 2017, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Some brokerages are expecting big growth in profit due to low base in year-ago quarter. Loan growth is likely to be driven by retail business. Majority of them expect Q3 slippages to be lower than Q2FY18.

Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, will debut on exchanges today. The final issue price is fixed at higher end of price band of Rs 270-275 per share.

ONGC

ONGC is going to acquire government's 51.11 percent stake in HPCL at Rs 473.97 per share. The acquisition which costs Rs 36,915 crore to ONGC, is expected to complete by January-end. After this deal, the government has revised its FY18 divestment target upward approximately Rs 92,000 crore, from Rs 72,500 crore earlier.

Dr Reddy's Labs

Dr Reddy's Labs will be in focus as the US Federal Court has imposed USD 5 million penalty for distributing prescription drugs in blister packs that were not child resistant.

DCM Shriram

DCM Shriram's consolidated net profit in Q3FY18 increased sharply 56 percent year-on-year to Rs 212.9 crore and revenue grew by 30.6 percent to Rs 1,783.7 crore while operating profit shot up 74.5 percent to Rs 329.1 crore and margin expanded by 465 basis points to 18.46 percent compared to year-ago.

Godawari Power & Ispat

Godawari Power & Ispat has posted consolidated profit at Rs 73.7 crore for December quarter against loss of Rs 9.6 crore in year-ago. Revenue increased 58 percent year-on-year to Rs 672.1 crore and operating profit grew by 88 percent to Rs 169 crore with margin expansion of 409 basis points YoY. The board of directors has approved company's proposal to raise Rs 500 crore via equities, GDR, ADRs and FCCB.

Gruh Finance

Gruh Finance, which surged 16 percent on Friday, showed a 28 percent growth in Q3 profit and 12.5 percent in revenue YoY. Operating profit grew by 16 percent and margin expanded by 282 basis points during the quarter YoY.

Hindustan Oil Exploration

Hindustan Oil Exploration may react positively to its earnings as profit grew by a whopping 207 percent year-on-year to Rs 12.9 crore and revenue by 144 percent to Rs 13.4 crore for December quarter.

Lux Industries

Lux Industries has reported a 31 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 18.44 crore and 29 percent growth in revenue at Rs 297.4 crore for quarter ended December 2017.

J Kumar Infraprojects

J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for Line 2A Architectural Station on Dahisar (east) to DN Nagar Corridor of Mumani Metro Rail Project, which is worth Rs 57 crore.

HDFC Standard Life

HDFC Standard Life has reported nearly 15 percent growth in Q3 profit at Rs 207 crore and its net premium grew by 19.5 percent to Rs 5,420 crore compared to year-ago quarter.

Future Retail

Future Retail will acquire Travel News Services for Rs 100 crore, which will help the company to expand its presence at airports, metro stations and universities where the majority of retail outlets of TNSI and TNSI Retail are operating.

DLF

CRISIL upgraded DLF's long term/non-convertible debentures rating to A+/stable from A and short term debt rating to A1 from A2+, removing from 'Rating watch with developing implications'.

IFCI

IFCI said the government was considering capital infusion of Rs 100 crore during the financial year 2017-18 to the company.

CDSL Q3FY18-Revenue up 38 percent at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 37 crore-EBITDA up 59 percent at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 19.5 crore-OPM at 61 percent versus 52.7 percent-PAT up 24 percent at Rs 25.3 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore

-OTher income down 38 percent at Rs 5.9 crore versus Rs 9.6 crore

Bliss GVS Pharma Q3FY18-Revenue down 16 percent at Rs 195 crore-EBITDA up 5 percent at Rs 47 crore-OPM at 24.2 percent versus 19.2 percent-PAT up 20 percent at Rs 24 crore versus Rs 19 crore-Cost of materials down 31 percent at Rs 83 crore

-Depreciation down 45 percent at Rs 6 crore

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

FiberWeb board has approved bonus issue in ratio 1:1, record date January 18

Tata Steel issue of shares via rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 12,800 crore

Welspun Enterprises completed the acquisition of 49 percent stake in the Projects from MBL Group at the agreed consideration of Rs 23 crore

Bharti Airtel approved the acquisition of 5 percent (approximately) equity shares of Bharti Teleports Limited, a subsidiary company.

Lenders may okay ultra-HNIs' bid for Jyoti Structures: ET

IL&FS arm plans to sell Rs 4,000 crore project to Canada Pension fund: Media Report

Vedanta, Torrent, Neyveli join race to acquire GMR plant: Et

ONGC will use proceeds from GAIL, Indian Oil stake sale to buy HPCL: ET

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.