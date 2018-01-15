Stocks in the news: Power Grid, Infosys, IDFC Bank, Capital First, Idea, Tata Motors, Granules

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Acquired Erss Xxi Transmission LimitedThe transmission system includes establishment of three new 400kV Substations and associated 400kV transmission

lines in the State of Bihar

Infosys: The company reported a whopping 37.6 percent growth in Q3 profit, with retaining its full-year revenue guidance. Profit, which was largely driven by a tax reversal, stood at Rs 5,129 crore against Rs 3,726 crore in the previous quarter.

IDFC Bank to buy Warburg-backed Capital First in $1.5 bln stock deal

IDFC Bank will acquire Capital First Ltd in a share swap deal valued at about $1.5 billion

Shareholders in Capital First will receive 139 shares of the bank for every 10 shares held

V Vaidyanathan will succeed Rajiv Lall as MD and CEO of the combined entity upon completion

HDFC: HDFC board has approved to raise Rs 11,301 crore by issuing 6.43 crore shares at Rs 1,726.05 per share to investors.

Telecom Stocks: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Friday cut the termination charge on incoming international calls to 30 paise per minute from 53 paise.

Idea Cellular: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the proposed merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone -- a move that brings both the companies closer to culminating the deal.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover to recall 8,952 cars over airbag defects in China. The recall was filed by Jaguar Land Rover China to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the national quality watchdog has said.

Fortis Healthcare : Fortis, RHT Health extend discussion time by 30 days

Fortis' board had approved the proposed acquisition of entire portfolio of RHT Health Trust (RHT) for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Hrudayalaya completes acquisition of HCCI. The company earlier held 28.6 percent stake in Health City Cayman Islands through its wholly owned subsidiary Narayana Cayman Holdings Ltd.

Shoppers Stop: Shoppers Stop allots Rs 179.26-cr shares to Amazon. According to a BSE filing by the company, it has issued of 43,95,925 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 407.78 per equity share, aggregating around Rs 179.26 crore, to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC.

Gayatri Projects: Societe Generale buys 25 lakh shares of Gayatri Projects. UBS FD Mgnt Switzerland AG on behalf of UBS CH EQTY FD-Emerging A bought 70,00,000 shares of Gayatri Projects at Rs 208.

Emami Paper: On January 12, 2018 Ganpati Industrial bought 9,04,000 shares of Emami Paper at Rs 226.29 on the BSE. On Friday, Emami Paper Mills ended at Rs 229.45, up Rs 8.35, or 3.78 percent on the BSE.

Hathway Cable: On January 12, 2018 Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 44,60,063 shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom at Rs 40.40 on the NSE. On Friday, Hathway Cable and Datacom ended at Rs 40.60, up Rs 0.30, or 0.74 percent on the NSE.

ING Vysya Bank: Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a penalty of Rs 4 lakh on a former official of ING Vysya Bank for disclosure lapses. The order has come following an inspection conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) of trading in the shares of ING Vysya Bank for the period from August 2011 to May 2013.

Tata Chemicals : Tata Chemicals on Friday said it has completed the sale of its urea fertilisers business to Yara

Fertilisers India for Rs 2,682 crore. The deal included transfer of all assets and liabilities (working capital) of the Babrala plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank on Friday reported a 27.5 percent rise in net profit at Rs 87.38 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017 even though provision for bad loans increased.

Unitech: Embattled real estate firm Unitech on Friday sought more time to deposit Rs 750 crore in the Supreme Court but offered to deposit Rs 18 crore by next week. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on January 29.

BHEL: State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned a 250 MW thermal power unit at the Barauni Extension project of Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel today said its actual saleable steel output in the country during April-December of the ongoing fiscal increased by 12.4 percent to 9.24 million tonnes (MT).

SRF: SRF gets the green nod for Rs 4,800-cr expansion project in Gujarat. In a letter issued to Gurugram- headquartered SRF Ltd, the Union environment ministry said it has given the environment clearance to the company's proposed expansion project in Gujarat with some riders

Jet Airways: Expanding its probe, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is looking into the role of some more crew members of Jet Airways for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of foreign currency, officials said on Sunday.

Jubilant Life: Jubilant Life gets the green nod for Rs 250 crore pesticide project. In the letter issued to Jubilant Life Sciences, the Union environment ministry has said it has given the environment clearance to the company's greenfield project with some conditions after taking into account experts' views.

Vedanta: Vedanta urges govt to resolve retrospective tax issues. Vedanta, which in 2011 bought Cairn India to enter oil business, is facing a Rs 20,495 crore tax demand that was raised using a legislation that gave the tax department powers to raise tax demand retrospectively.

Cairn India: Vedanta's oil and gas vertical Cairn India is planning to invest Rs 37,000 crore to ramp up crude production at its Barmer oil fields in Rajasthan.

Binani Cement: JSW Cement plans to increase the production capacity in West Bengal from 2.4 mtpa to 3.6 mtpa besides a captive power plant in the same location, a top company official said on Sunday.

ONGC: Six bodies including that of all the five ONGC officers and one of the two pilots of ill-fated Pawan Hans chopper, which crashed in Arabia Sea yesterday, have been recovered.

Granules India: Increase in FPIs investment limit from 24% to 49%

Sintex Industries - Q3FY18 YoYRevenue up 44% at Rs 840crEBITDA down 29% at Rs 58crMargins at 6.9% vs 14%

PAT down 50% at Rs 21cr

Revenue up 111% at Rs 257crEBITDA at Rs 42cr vs Rs 8.1crMargins up 980 bps at 16.5%

PAT at Rs 29cr vs Rs 3cr

Have Added 1 Client in USD 100 m+ Band, 3 in USD 75 m+ Band & 1 in USD 50 m+ bandHave Added 1 client in USD 25 m+ band, 12 in USD 12 m+ Band & 4 in USD 5 m+ band

FY18 dollar revenue expected to grow in range of 6.5-7.5%

Maintains FY18 EBIT margin guidance at 23-25%

Maintains FY18 constant currency revenue guidance at 5.5-6.5%

Clients are delighted to be working with InfosysWe have a strong foundation for our business

Exciting new opportunity in IT space currently

Pipeline remains healthy with $779 m TCVPer capita revenue crossed USD 53,000 per person

5 new deals are from financial service space

Master of the roster cannot function in an arbitrary mannerMaster of roster is a constitutional power; can't be wielded as a personal powerGovt must address this issue carefullyCan't say it is an internal matter of judiciary

Govt must open a dialogue with the CJI & the judges