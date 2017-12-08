Stocks in the news: Lupin, GAIL, ONGC, TVS Motor, Parsvanath, SpiceJet, Emami, Sonata

Lupin | Cadila Healthcare | GAIL | ONGC | Oil India | TTK Prestige | Union Bank | SAIL | TVS Motor | Parsvanath Developers | SpiceJet | Sonata Software | Emami | Suzlon Energy and Biocon are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Indian Hume Pipes Q2FY18 YoY
-Revenue down 50 percent at Rs 216.8 crore
-EBTIDA down 50 percent at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 50.1 crore
-Margins down 10 bps at 11.5 percent
-PAT down 61 percent at Rs 8.3 croreJet Airways Q2
-Net profit at Rs 49.6 crore versus Rs 549 crore (YoY)
-Revenue at Rs 5,626.6 crore versus Rs 5,453.2 crore (YoY)
-Board approves transfer of biosimilars business via slump sale to Biocon Biologics
-Transfer of biosimilars business by way of slump sale as 'going concern'
Alert: Biocon Biologics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon
-Company has arrived at an amicable solution with workers at Padubidri unit
-Lockout at Padubidri rotor blade manufacturing unit has been liftedLupin - US FDA says
-Lupin initiates recalls of anti-depression drug Duloxetine Delayed-release capsules
-Nearly 1.11 lakh units of Duloxetine to be recalled from American market
-Lupin’s recall decision follows failed dissolution specifications
Alert: Recalled drugs manufactured at Lupin’s Goa facilityCadila Healthcare
-Initiates recall of anti-depression drug Paroxetine tablets
-19,812 bottles of Paroxetine tablets to be recalled from American market
-Cadila’s recall decision due to presence of foreign tablets/capsules in bottlesOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Cipla gets US FDA nod for Olopatadine eye drops
-TTK Prestige launched India's first innovative domestic electric Mop and 'Tatva' range of water purifiers
-Union Bank of India board meeting on December 12 for raising of capital funds, approves QIP floor price at Rs 162.79 per share
-GAIL awards laying contract for 520km pipeline from Dobhi (Bihar) to Durgapur (West Bengal)
-NCL Industries board meeting on December 12 to consider declaring the closure of QIP and approving the issue price, QIP issue opens today
-SAIL has finalized terms for a Rs 6,000 crore plant with Arcelor Mittal to cater to the automobile sector
-ONGC, Oil India - Gas from North East Fields may fetch higher prices: Report
-TVS Motor buys 15 percent stake in electric two wheeler firm Ultraviolette: BS
-SpiceJet - Ajay Singh pledges more shares amid Maran dispute, pledged shares rose to 24.37 percent in September 2017 versus 20.19 percent in June 2017: Mint
-Parsvnath Developers settles a case with SEBI w.r.t. alleged violation of capital market norms
-Bank of Maharashtra says approved QIP issue price of Rs 22.55 per share
-Emami to acquire 30 percent stake in Helios Lifestyle by December 2018-Sonata Software arm to acquire 15 percent stake in Danish company for USD 96,000