Stocks in the news: Lupin, GAIL, ONGC, TVS Motor, Parsvanath, SpiceJet, Emami, Sonata

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue down 50 percent at Rs 216.8 crore-EBTIDA down 50 percent at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 50.1 crore-Margins down 10 bps at 11.5 percent

-PAT down 61 percent at Rs 8.3 crore

Jet Airways Q2-Net profit at Rs 49.6 crore versus Rs 549 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 5,626.6 crore versus Rs 5,453.2 crore (YoY)

Biocon says-Board approves transfer of biosimilars business via slump sale to Biocon Biologics-Transfer of biosimilars business by way of slump sale as 'going concern'

Alert: Biocon Biologics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon

Suzlon says-Company has arrived at an amicable solution with workers at Padubidri unit

-Lockout at Padubidri rotor blade manufacturing unit has been lifted

Lupin - US FDA says-Lupin initiates recalls of anti-depression drug Duloxetine Delayed-release capsules-Nearly 1.11 lakh units of Duloxetine to be recalled from American market-Lupin’s recall decision follows failed dissolution specifications

Alert: Recalled drugs manufactured at Lupin’s Goa facility

-Initiates recall of anti-depression drug Paroxetine tablets-19,812 bottles of Paroxetine tablets to be recalled from American market

-Cadila’s recall decision due to presence of foreign tablets/capsules in bottles