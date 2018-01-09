App
Jan 09, 2018 08:51 AM IST

Stocks in the news: JP Associates, Vijaya Bank, Sun Pharma, Essar Ports, GVK, SJVN

JP Associates | Vijaya Bank | Sun Pharma | Essar Ports | GVK | Videocon Industries | Tata Motors | Unichem Labs | Orchid Pharma | Andhra Bank | NMDC | Nalco | Siemens | Adani Ports | SJVN are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Here are stocks that are in news today:

Coal India
-Revises non-coking coal prices; will earn additional revenue of Rs 1,956 crore for balance FY18

-Projected annual incremental revenue would be Rs 6,421 crore

Max Healthcare: Sources
-Max Healthcare appoints Barclays to find buyer for Life Healthcare stake
-10-12 contendors in fray to buy Life Health's stake in Max Healthcare
-Radiant one of the players in fray to buy Life Healthcare's stake in Max Healthcare
-Life Healthcare has been a good partner but operationally dormant
-Process may or may not culminate in a sale
-Several people interested in buying Life Healthcare's stake in Max Healthcare

Alert: Life Healthcare holds equal stake in Max Healthcare

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover sales rose 7% to a record 621,109 vehicles in 2017 but warned it faces tough conditions in its home market due to weakening consumer confidence and a planned diesel tax hike on new cars

Sun Pharma

The wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has increased its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, by way of further purchase of 5,08,313 shares of face value MYR 1 each.

Sutlej Textiles

-Board approves setting up of a Green Fibre project to manufacture polyester staple fibre by recycling of pet bottles in Jammu Kashmir

-Defers brownfield capacity expansion of 28,800 spindles due to uncertain market conditions

Commercial vehicles: Sources
-Roads ministry considering hardening its stand on scrapping old trucks & buses
-Ministry considering setting upper age cap on trucks & buses
-Roads ministry likely to push for 'mandatory' phase out of old trucks, buses
-'Mandatory' phase out to be applicable only for old trucks, buses not cars
-Ministry considering setting 15 or 20 years as upper age cap for trucks, buses
-Ministry likely to push for replacement of old commercial vehicles 'with or without incentives'
-Move would give big boost to Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M
-Roads ministry yet to take final call on upper age cap of trucks, buses
-Roads Ministry may write to Finance Ministry for GST benefits for replacements of old commercial vehicles

-New policy likely to be announced in next 6-8 weeks

IDFC Bank: Sources
-IDFC Bank & Capital First in exploratory talks for a possible merger
-Rajiv Lall to CNBC-TV18: 'It is not true'
-Capital First refused to comment; said totally speculative
-Capital First in previous interview said interested in ‘converting into a bank’
-Capital First has grown its asset book from Rs 935 crore to Rs 23,000 crore in 7 years

-Rajiv Lall in previous interview: open to inorganic growth

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-RBI seeks SC nod to initiate insolvency proceedings against Jaiprakash Associates
-Essar Ports to invest USD 500 million in Mozambique and local expansion
-Videocon Industries Q2 net loss at Rs 1,033.69 crore
-Andhra Bank: Balgopal Mahapatra nominated as a non-official director on December 27
-Vijaya Bank: LIC cuts stake in the firm by 2.03 percent to 10.14 percent between May 2016 and January 2018
-Government to divest 1.5 percent in NMDC today at Rs 153.5 per share; OFS opens today
-Nalco eyes Rs 31,000 crore turnover by 2032
-Siemens bags contract worth Rs 579 crore for Gujarat Metro Link
-Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of Adani Group announced the addition of two new 8000 m3 Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHDs).
-ONGC Mittal Energy, trading arm to shut operations: Mint
-JSW Infrastructure-Srei to buy Sterling Port in Dahej: Mint
-SJVN to buyback 20.6 crore shares at Rs 38 per share
-Aarti Drugs to buyback 2.7 lakh shares at a price of Rs 875 per share
-IndusInd Bank introduces India's first battery-powered interactive payment card
-Adani Enterprises - Shapoorji Pallonji to buy Adani’s BKC office project for Rs 2,000 crore: ET
-Cipla/Dr Reddy’s Labs - NPPA pulls up companies for overcharging: Media Report
-NTPC forced to cancel 250mw solar auction: Media Report-Vedanta leads race to buy Electrosteel Steels with highest offer: ET

