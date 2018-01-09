Stocks in the news: JP Associates, Vijaya Bank, Sun Pharma, Essar Ports, GVK, SJVN

Here are stocks that are in news today:

-Revises non-coking coal prices; will earn additional revenue of Rs 1,956 crore for balance FY18

-Projected annual incremental revenue would be Rs 6,421 crore

: Sources-Max Healthcare appoints Barclays to find buyer for Life Healthcare stake-10-12 contendors in fray to buy Life Health's stake in Max Healthcare-Radiant one of the players in fray to buy Life Healthcare's stake in Max Healthcare-Life Healthcare has been a good partner but operationally dormant-Process may or may not culminate in a sale-Several people interested in buying Life Healthcare's stake in Max Healthcare

Alert: Life Healthcare holds equal stake in Max Healthcare

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover sales rose 7% to a record 621,109 vehicles in 2017 but warned it faces tough conditions in its home market due to weakening consumer confidence and a planned diesel tax hike on new cars

Sun Pharma

The wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has increased its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, by way of further purchase of 5,08,313 shares of face value MYR 1 each.

Sutlej Textiles

-Board approves setting up of a Green Fibre project to manufacture polyester staple fibre by recycling of pet bottles in Jammu Kashmir

-Defers brownfield capacity expansion of 28,800 spindles due to uncertain market conditions

: Sources-Roads ministry considering hardening its stand on scrapping old trucks & buses-Ministry considering setting upper age cap on trucks & buses-Roads ministry likely to push for 'mandatory' phase out of old trucks, buses-'Mandatory' phase out to be applicable only for old trucks, buses not cars-Ministry considering setting 15 or 20 years as upper age cap for trucks, buses-Ministry likely to push for replacement of old commercial vehicles 'with or without incentives'-Move would give big boost to Tata Motors -Roads ministry yet to take final call on upper age cap of trucks, buses-Roads Ministry may write to Finance Ministry for GST benefits for replacements of old commercial vehicles

-New policy likely to be announced in next 6-8 weeks

IDFC Bank : Sources-IDFC Bank & Capital First in exploratory talks for a possible merger-Rajiv Lall to CNBC-TV18: 'It is not true'Alert:-Capital First refused to comment; said totally speculative-Capital First in previous interview said interested in ‘converting into a bank’-Capital First has grown its asset book from Rs 935 crore to Rs 23,000 crore in 7 years

-Rajiv Lall in previous interview: open to inorganic growth