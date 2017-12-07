Stocks in the news: Infosys, IRB Infra, Claris, Hatsun Agro, Wiezman Forex, 63 Moons

Here are stocks that are in news today:

From 5 percent to 10 percent: Adani Transmission, Deccan Gold, Graphite India, OK Play, Ansal Properties, Liberty Shoes

IRB Infrastructure says-CBI filed a chargesheet with Pune Sessions Court in illegal land purchase case-It appears that chargesheet focus on cheating to buy government land parcels

ALERT: CBI searched IRB Infra offices in Pune & Mumbai in January, 2015

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare says-Navneet Saluja appointed MD w.e.f. January 1, 2018 in place of Manoj Kumar-Subodh Bhargava to step down as director & non-executive chairman of board on completion of tenure on March 31, 2018

-Zubair Ahmed to take over as the non-executive chairman of the board

Infosys says-Submits settlement application to SEBI over former CFO’s severance pact-Will ‘neither admit or deny the finding of fact or conclusion of law’ w.r.t. from CFO severance-Want to resolve allegations relating to former CFO’s severance package-Want to resolve allegation that company didn’t seek prior nod from nomination & remuneration panel

-Want to resolve allegation that company didn’t seek prior nod from audit committee

Alert: NSDL is promoted by IDBI Bank, NSE, and The Specified Undertaking Of The Unit Trust Of India