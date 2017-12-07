Stocks in the news: Infosys, IRB Infra, Claris, Hatsun Agro, Wiezman Forex, 63 Moons

Infosys | IRB Infrastructure | Claris Lifesciences | Hatsun Agro | DLF | Quess Corp | Bhushan Steel | Essar Steel | Monnet Ispat | Wiezman Forex | HFCL | Bombay Dyeing | 63 Moons | MMTC | 8K Miles | Shalimar Paints | Adani Transmission and Liberty Shoes are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Circuit filter revised
From 5 percent to 20 percent: HFCL, Bombay Dyeing, Soril Infra, 63 Moons
From 10 percent to 20 percent: Hindustan Copper, Puravankara, Kitex, MMTC, 8K Miles, Shalimar Paints, GNFC, GM Breweries
From 5 percent to 10 percent: Adani Transmission, Deccan Gold, Graphite India, OK Play, Ansal Properties, Liberty ShoesIRB Infrastructure says
-CBI filed a chargesheet with Pune Sessions Court in illegal land purchase case
-It appears that chargesheet focus on cheating to buy government land parcels
ALERT: CBI searched IRB Infra offices in Pune & Mumbai in January, 2015
-Navneet Saluja appointed MD w.e.f. January 1, 2018 in place of Manoj Kumar
-Subodh Bhargava to step down as director & non-executive chairman of board on completion of tenure on March 31, 2018
-Zubair Ahmed to take over as the non-executive chairman of the board
-Submits settlement application to SEBI over former CFO’s severance pact
-Will ‘neither admit or deny the finding of fact or conclusion of law’ w.r.t. from CFO severance
-Want to resolve allegations relating to former CFO’s severance package
-Want to resolve allegation that company didn’t seek prior nod from nomination & remuneration panel
-Want to resolve allegation that company didn’t seek prior nod from audit committeeIDBI Bank board approves sale of 28 lakh shares worth 7 percent stake in National Securities Depository (NSDL)
Alert: NSDL is promoted by IDBI Bank, NSE, and The Specified Undertaking Of The Unit Trust Of IndiaOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Hatsun Agro to raise funds via rights basis aggregating up to Rs 900 crore
-Bulk deal - Girik Wealth Advisors bought 70,000 shares (0.6 percent) of Weizmann Forex at Rs 1,399 per share
-DLF sold flats worth Rs 300 crore in Gurgaon last month
-Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Electrosteel Steel, Monnet Ispat in focus - Top 5 steel firms need to pay Rs 29,000 crore to bid: BS
-Claris Lifesciences board finds delisting option best for shareholders
-Quess Corp receives NCLT Bengaluru’s approval to acquire facility management and catering business of Manipal Integrated services
-Bank of Maharashtra sets 1-year MCLR at 8.65 percent w.e.f. December 7-Future Supply Chain Solutions IPO subscribed 32 percent on Day one