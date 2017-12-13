Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Punj Lloyd, Talwalkars Fitness, NTPC, Speciality Restaurants

Bharti Airtel | Interglobe Aviation | Punj Lloyd | Adlabs Entertainment | NTPC | Hindustan Copper | Speciality Restaurants | Sarla Performance Fibers | Talwalkars Better Value | Syndicate Bank | Century Textile and Dr Lal PathLabs are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:November CPI Data
India Nov CPI Combined Inflation Rate 4.88 percent
India Nov CPI Combined Inflation Rate 4.88 percent Vs 3.58 percent (YoY)
India Nov CPI Combined Food Price Inflation At 4.42 percent Vs1.90 percent (YoY)
India Nov CPI Rural Inflation At 4.79 percent Vs 3.36 percent (YoY)
India Nov CPI Urban Inflation At 4.90 percent Vs3.81 percent (YoY)
India Nov CPI Combined Index Up 1.10 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Combined Food Price Index Up 1.58 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Vegetable Index At 6.89 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Pulses Group Index Down 0.76 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Food, Beverage Index Up 1.43 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Pan, Tobacco Index Goes Up 0.92 percent (MoM)
Nov CPI Housing Index Up At 0.95 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Fuel, Light Index Up 2.04 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Egg Index Up 8.61 percent (MoM)
India Nov CPI Core Inflation 4.8 percent Vs 4.5 percent (MoM)October IIP Data
India Oct Industrial Growth Rate At 2.2 percent
India Oct Industrial Growth At 2.2 percent Vs 4.2 percent (YoY)
India Oct Manufacturing Sector Growth At 2.5 percent Vs 4.8 percent (YoY)
India Oct Mining Sector Growth At 0.2 percent Vs 1.0 percent (YoY)
India Oct Electricity Sector Growth At 3.2 percent Vs 3.0 percent (YoY)
India Oct Capital Goods Growth At 6.8 percent Vs -4.7 percent (YoY)
India Oct Primary Goods Growth 2.5 percent Vs 5.2 percent (YoY)
Oct Intermediate Goods Growth At 0.2 percent Vs 4.7 percent (YoY)
India Oct Infrastructure Goods Growth 5.2 percent Vs 7.4 percent (YoY)
India Oct Consumer Non-Durable Goods Growth 7.7 percent Vs 5.6 percent (YoY)
India Oct Consumer Durables Goods Growth At 6.9 percent Vs1.5 percent (YoY)
India Sep Industrial Growth Revised At 4.14 percent
15 percent stake to be sold by Bharti Airtel, balance 5 percent by another Bharti entity
Acquire services proposes to sell 2.07 percent of total paid-up equity share capital of co
IGE (Mauritius) proposes to sell 0.84 percent of total paid-up equity share capital of CoNHAI to allow foreign bids for highway project being monetised under toll op transfer mode
NHAI says foreign bidders will have to set up SPVs in IndiaRIL Spokesperson says
Article relating to IPO of Jio is speculative and as a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumoursPunj Lloyd
Bags order worth Rs 276 crore from GAIL India for construction of pipeline
Punj Lloyd JV wins project worth Rs 1,177 crore in MyanmarHindustan Copper
Kendadih Copper Mine at Ghatsila, Jharkhand has been reopened on 11.12.2017 upon commencement of development activities at the mineSpeciality Restaurants - Q2FY18 YOY
Revenue down 9 percent at Rs 72.3cr
Loss at 8.4cr Vs Loss of Rs 2.1crSarla Performance Fibers - Q2FY18 YoY
Revenue down 6 percent at Rs 74.5cr
EBITDA down 34 percent at Rs 1.3cr
Margins down 700 bps at 16.5 percent
PAT down 50 percent at Rs 9crTalwalkars Better Value - Q2FY18 YoY
Revenue up 10 percent at Rs 97.1cr
EBITDA up 15 percent at Rs 59.8cr
Margins up 290 bps at 61.6 percent
PAT up 25 percent at Rs 36crOther stocks and sectors in the news
Syndicate Bank opens QIP with floor price of Rs 88.5/share
Century Textiles grants right to Grasim India to manage, use and control VFY business for a duration of 15 years for royalty of Rs 600 crore
Dr Lal PathLabs approved, acquisition of a Proprietorship Concern. i.e. 'Satya Pathology and Diagnostic CentreAdlabs Entertainment in talks with PE firms to raise Rs 650cr - Economic TimesNTPC in initial talks for purchase of 3 power plants in Bihar