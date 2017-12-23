Steel Strips Wheels shares gain 3% on steel wheel order from Egypt

Steel Strips Wheels shares rallied more than 3 percent intraday Friday on bagging another exports order for supply of steel wheels for Egyptian passenger car market.

This order covers supplies of approximately 32,500 steel wheels, the company said.

Wheels will be shipped from Steel Strips Wheels' Dappar plant from next month onwards, it added.

The steel wheel maker, so far, has received 12 orders during October-December quarter, including five orders in current month.

Yesterday, it received export order from Egypt for supply of 32,000 wheels for truck & trailer, from its new truck wheels plant in Chennai.

At 12:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,078.05, up Rs 27.65, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.