App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 22, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels shares gain 3% on steel wheel order from Egypt

The steel wheel maker, so far, has received 12 orders during October-December quarter, including five orders in current month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels shares rallied more than 3 percent intraday Friday on bagging another exports order for supply of steel wheels for Egyptian passenger car market.

This order covers supplies of approximately 32,500 steel wheels, the company said.

Wheels will be shipped from Steel Strips Wheels' Dappar plant from next month onwards, it added.

The steel wheel maker, so far, has received 12 orders during October-December quarter, including five orders in current month.

Yesterday, it received export order from Egypt for supply of 32,000 wheels for truck & trailer, from its new truck wheels plant in Chennai.

At 12:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,078.05, up Rs 27.65, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.