Steel Strips Wheels gains 5%; bags repeat export order from Europe

Share price of Steel Strips Wheels gained 5 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of export order.

The company has bagged a repeat export order from Europe for its truck wheels plant in Chennai.

The total size of the order is 30,000 wheels to be dispatched from its new truck wheels plant at Chennai from next month onwards.

This order valued close to euro 1.2 million.

The company expects to increase its presence in truck and trailers wheels market in EU and US in the coming months.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,100.95 and 52-week low Rs 548 on 01 December, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.86 percent below its 52-week high and 87.12 percent above its 52-week low.

The stock has increased by more than 74 percent in the last one year.

At 12:04 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,026, up Rs 34.75, or 3.51 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil