App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 19, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels gains 5%; bags repeat export order from Europe

The company has bagged a repeat export order from Europe for its truck wheels plant in Chennai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Steel Strips Wheels gained 5 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of export order.

The company has bagged a repeat export order from Europe for its truck wheels plant in Chennai.

The total size of the order is 30,000 wheels to be dispatched from its new truck wheels plant at Chennai from next month onwards.

This order valued close to euro 1.2 million.

The company expects to increase its presence in truck and trailers wheels market in EU and US in the coming months.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,100.95 and 52-week low Rs 548 on 01 December, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.86 percent below its 52-week high and 87.12 percent above its 52-week low.

The stock has increased by more than 74 percent in the last one year.

At 12:04 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,026, up Rs 34.75, or 3.51 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.